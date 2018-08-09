Ex-Formula One racer designs motorcycle powered by aircraft engine

A former Formula One driver designed a unique and functional, motorcycle with 36-inch hubless wheels and powered by a Rolls-Royce aircraft engine.

Designed and developed by Tarsus Marques Concept in Brazil, the TMC Dumont is the first of its kind created by Tarso Marques.

Marques said in a statement on his website that he has been dreaming of this project coming to fruition for more than a decade.

Made from a combination of carbon fiber, chrome and metal alloys, the TMC Dumont’s record-breaking 36-inch hubless wheels are the largest on a motorcycle. The 300-horsepower vintage Rolls-Royce Continental V6 aircraft engine powers the one-of-a-kind bike.

Marques specifically designed this model to debut it at the 77th annual Daytona Bike Week Rally, the world’s biggest motorcycle event, where it won “best in show.”

The strategic placement of the wheels on the lower section of the motorcycle gives a “floating-like” impression when in motion, the company said.

The inspiration behind the name of the bike stems from Marques’ appreciation for Brazilian inventor and aviation pioneer Alberto Santos-Dumont.

Marques managed to salvage and fully restore the old Rolls-Royce jet engine found in an air club in Paraná, and kept the project secretive to avoid “comments.”

“The first dynamic test, for example, we did during a night in São Paulo, without anyone noticing,” he said.

Details about the TMC Dumont’s pricing and top speed have not been released.