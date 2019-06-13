Warren Buffett's personal golf club set nets nearly $40,000 at auction

A set of personalized golf clubs once owned by Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett sold for nearly $40,000 at auction.

The Boston-based RR Auction announced Thursday that the lot -- which included an embroidered golf bag, 14 clubs, tees, markers and bag tags -- had sold for $39,671.

Buffett had given the items to a person had been engaged to his granddaughter. That person, the lot's consignor, said the golf clubs had initially been given to Buffett in the 1990s by the director of the Buffett Foundation.

Warren Buffett personal set of golf clubs sold for $39,671 at auction, according to RR Auction. (RR Auction)

"They were his only set of clubs from then until now. The bag was custom made for Warren by NetJets (a Berkshire subsidiary). Warren personally handed me the clubs inside his home in 2016. He gave them to me after my clubs had been stolen. I was engaged to his granddaughter at the time and have had them in my possession up until this point," the consignor said, according to the auction house.

Fourteen golf clubs, each with a property label on the handle, were included in the auction lot. (RR Auction)

The black and brown trim golf bag has Buffett's name prominently embroidered in gold on the front flap. The yellow NetJets logo is featured on both sides of the bag, and attached is a plastic tag from the 2005 Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference.

On each of the golf clubs' handle is a property label, most of which read "Omaha Country Club, Warren Buffett, Omaha, NE 68152."

Attached to the golf bag is a plastic tag from the 2005 Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference. The labels "Buffett" and "88" are adhered to the tag. (RR Auction)

"The golf clubs include: nine Ping Eye2 clubs (wedge, sand wedge, and irons 3-9), an older Ping putter, Callaway Heaven Wood, Callaway Divine Nine, and two Orlimar Trimetal drivers (13° and 16°)," according to RR Auction.

Bobby Livingston, executive vice president at RR Auction, said the lot was "a reminder that more deals are done on the golf course than in any boardroom."

Inside one of the golf bag's pockets are an assortment of tees and markers. (RR Auction)

Buffett is nicknamed the "Oracle of Omaha" because of his savvy investment picks and highly valued comments on the market. Omaha is his hometown and remains the city where he works and lives.

The 88-year-old billionaire has been playing golf since he was a young man.

In his high school yearbook, Buffett was listed as being part of the golf team. He was described as a basketball and golf "sportsman" and a "future stock broker."

Also, when was a teenager, one of his early business ventures involved purchasing refurbished balls from a man in Chicago at $3.50 per dozen and selling them locally in Omaha for $6 per dozen.

Buffett made headlines in May 2012 when he said he would support female membership at the then-males-only Augusta National Golf Club. Buffett is a member of the exclusive golf club.

"I'm not telling the group at Augusta what to do, but if I were running the club I’d have plenty of women," he said at the time in an interview, according to FOX Sports.

Three months later, in August, the club accepted its first female members -- former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Darla Moore, who was then the vice president of Rainwater Inc., a private investment firm.