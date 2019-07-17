Cruise ships are canceling their stops in Puerto Rico as unrest unfolds

As Puerto Ricans take to the streets demanding the resignation of Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, some cruise ships are diverting to ensure passenger safety.

“Due to the ongoing civil unrest in San Juan, Puerto Rico, we have cancelled Harmony of the Seas’ call to San Juan. Harmony will now sail to St. Maarten, her next scheduled port of call. Concern for the safety and wellbeing of our guests and crew members is our top priority,” Owen Torres, manager of corporate communications for Royal Caribbean Cruises explained to FOX Business via email.

The next ship, with Celebrity Cruises, is scheduled to arrive in Puerto Rico on Sunday.

The company is monitoring the situation to determine if it needs to continue rerouting ships.

Rosselló’s administration was mired in scandal after the arrest of his former secretary of education and five others for diverting federal funds to contractors that were otherwise unqualified or politically connected.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Citizens riot near the executive mansion demanding the resignation of Gov. Ricardo Rossello, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Monday, July 15, 2019. Protesters are demanding Rossello step down for his involvement in a private chat in which he used profanities to describe an ex-New York City councilwoman and a federal control board overseeing the island's finance. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

People living in Puerto Rico, still recovering from Hurricane Maria’s wrath in 2017, continue to struggle amid a debt-driven financial failure. Hundreds of schools have shut down as the government looks to save money. Social services and pensions are also at risk.

