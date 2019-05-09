Royal Caribbean open its $250M ‘Perfect Day’ private island, featuring tallest waterslide in North America

article

Royal Caribbean International wants vacationers to have the “perfect day” on its $250 million private island in the Bahamas that includes the “tallest waterslide in North America.”

Continue Reading Below

The cruise line opened its private island, called Perfect Day at CocoCay, on Monday with over-the-top features such as the 135-foot-tall waterslide, a helium balloon to take guests 450 feet in the air and a 1,600-foot zipline.

“With Perfect Day at CocoCay, we are so proud to bring our 50-year legacy of innovation ashore to transform an incredible island that now completely revolutionizes private destinations in the vacation industry,” Royal Caribbean International CEO Michael Bayley said in a news release. “It is exciting to see what we have dreamed up finally come to life; our guests truly are in for an experience unlike any other.”

The island has several over-the-top attractions, including a 135-foot waterslide. (Royal Caribbean Cruises)

The private island seeks to lure guests who are avid thrill seekers or those looking for a relaxing getaway. While most of the island’s attractions are open, some parts, including the overwater cabanas, will open in December, the company said.

The island is only open to passengers on Royal Caribbean cruise ships heading to the Bahamas, Bermuda and the Caribbean. But those who want to stay on the island overnight cannot as of now. The company said it’s still working on designing the island for possible overnight and extended stays.

Advertisement

Several of the attractions will be complimentary to passengers, but they will have to shell out a few extra bucks for the zip line, extravagant waterpark and luxury cabanas.

The island is part of a larger project that was announced in March 2018. Royal Caribbean International said its planning to open several private island destinations for its customers worldwide.