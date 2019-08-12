The cleanest & dirtiest cruise ships according to the CDC

The Carnival Fantasy cruise ship failed an inspection by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last month, earning the lowest score in the ship’s history.

The Carnival Cruise Line ship earned a 77 out of 100 -- which is 9 points lower than the minimum “satisfactory” score of 86.

The Fantasy’s score was the second-lowest score of any cruise liner during the July 2019 inspections. It was also the lowest score in the ship’s history since it earned a 78 during an inspection in 1990.

The score was granted partially because of “brown water” being discharged from hoses in the medical area, soiled cutlery mingling with the “clean” cutlery, and bread products teeming with flies, according to the inspection report.

The Carnival Cruise Ship Fantasy moves down the Mobile River on it's way to docking at the Alabama Cruise Ship Terminal in downtown Mobile, Ala. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2009. The Fantasy, which replaces the Holiday, was formerly based in New Orleans. The Expand

In light of the Fantasy's low score, here’s a list of the cleanest and dirtiest cruise ships that have been inspected so far this year, according to the CDC.

LOWEST SCORING SHIPS:

HIGHEST SCORING SHIPS:

A total of seven ships received a score of 100 after inspections this year including the Celebrity Summit, Royal Caribbean's Enchantment of the Seas, Holland America's Nieuw Amsterdam and Royal Caribbean's Rhapsody of the Seas.

Going Clean: The Celebrity Summit cruise ship, seen here tied up to Pier II, sometimes referred to as the "mega berth," in Portland, Maine on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2011. (AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach)

Spotless at Sea: Holland America's Nieuw Amsterdam anchored in Venice (Photo by Manfred Segerer/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Fox News’ Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.