Bugatti Chiron shatters speed record at more than 300 mph

A specially modified Bugatti broke the 300 mph mark in Germany earlier this week.

Bugatti test driver Andy Wallace hit a maximum speed of 304.8 mph in the modified version of the Chiron at the Volkswagen test track in Ehra-Lessien, Germany.

TopGear.com reports that the record-breaking hypercar -- which was built for test purposes only and is not for sale -- takes advantage of an 8-liter, quad-turbo W16 engine, nicknamed Thor. The Thor engine produces 1,578 brake horsepower (bhp). The gearbox and the wheel-drive system used on this high-performance variant are standard to the entire Chiron line.

Car and Driver lists the price of the base model Bugatti Chiron at just shy of $3 million. The base model also comes equipped with the 8-liter W16 engine and producing a healthy 1,500 bhp, bringing the vehicle to a top speed of 261 mph. Speed and luxury are mixed in a climate-controlled leather interior with a milled aluminum console and accents. This blend of luxury and performance are characteristic of Bugatti models.

It is expected that Bugatti’s 300 mph venture will result in a Super Sport version of the Chiron, TopGear reported, which will allow Bugatti customers to purchase a record-breaking production car. In an official statement, however, Bugatti President Stephan Winkelmann appeared to be leaving the car brand’s history of breaking speed records behind, stating that the company’s “focus will stay on different projects.”

