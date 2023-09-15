UAW strike: Live Updates

Breaking News President Biden comments on UAW strike

On Friday President Biden addressed the UAW strike, calling out the record profits made by the automakers.

"I want to talk very briefly about the auto strike. And I say a few words about the contract negotiations between the United Auto Workers and the big three auto companies. And I've been in touch with both parties over since this began over the last few weeks and over the last the past decade, auto companies have seen record profits, including in the last few years, because of the extraordinary skill and sacrifices that UAW workers. But those record profits have not been shared fairly, in my view, with those workers. Just as the Treasury Department has released a report pointing out that the most comprehensive report ever dealing with how unions are good for both union workers and nonunion workers, too, and the overall economy" he said.