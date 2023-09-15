UAW strike: Live Updates
The United Autoworkers authorized thousands of members at Ford, GM, and Stellantis to strike Thursday for the first time since 2019 threatening to erase billions from the U.S. economy.
incoming update…
On Friday President Biden addressed the UAW strike, calling out the record profits made by the automakers.
"I want to talk very briefly about the auto strike. And I say a few words about the contract negotiations between the United Auto Workers and the big three auto companies. And I've been in touch with both parties over since this began over the last few weeks and over the last the past decade, auto companies have seen record profits, including in the last few years, because of the extraordinary skill and sacrifices that UAW workers. But those record profits have not been shared fairly, in my view, with those workers. Just as the Treasury Department has released a report pointing out that the most comprehensive report ever dealing with how unions are good for both union workers and nonunion workers, too, and the overall economy" he said.
GM CEO Mary Barra expressed her frustration over what she described as the UAW's unwillingness to come to the table in an interview with FOX Business Network's Grady Trimble.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|GM
|$34.16
|0.49
|1.47
|F
|$12.70
|0.07
|0.59
|STLA
|$19.18
|0.34
|1.78
Shares of the automakers impacted by the strike, GM, Ford and Stellantis, are higher despite 13,000 workers walking off the job at select factories.
YTD Performance
Stellantis: +35%
Ford: +9.1%
GM: +1.5%
The UAW strike against Ford, GM and Stellantis comes at a critical time for the U.S. economy and President Biden.
Autoworkers of GM, Ford and Stellantis are striking over pay and other issues. This is the first organized strike across the three since 2019.
Live Coverage begins here