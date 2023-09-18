UAW strike: Live Updates
Thousands of United Autoworkers remain on strike for the first time since 2019 impacting Ford, GM, and Stellantis and threatening to erase billions from the U.S. economy.
incoming update…
The United Auto Worker's strike against GM, Ford and Stellantis entered its fourth day Monday with little signs of progress. Here's the latest.
Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) made an appearance at a weekend rally in support of the UAW workers striking against Ford, GM and Stellantis. He also had some choice words for the automakers.
Live Coverage begins here