UAW strike: Live Updates
Thousands of United Autoworkers remain on strike with the walkout now on day 13 impacting Ford, GM, and Stellantis and threatening to erase billions from the U.S. economy.
After President Biden encouraged striking UAW workers to stick it out, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is not dependent on the union to make his cars, cautioned the advice could backfire.
President Biden became the first sitting U.S. President to visit a UAW picket line as workers strike for higher pay and better benefits. Biden encouraged the strinking workers to stick it out.
Bob Nardelli, former CEO of Chrysler, now Stellantis, sees a prolonged UAW strike which is now on day 13th with little progress on negotiations.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|F
|$12.43
|-0.15
|-1.19
|STLA
|$18.84
|-0.40
|-2.08
|GM
|$32.26
|-0.80
|-2.42
