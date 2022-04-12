Stocks whipsaw, oil, gold higher, crypto lower, BOA: 'Recession shock' coming

Americans' inflation fears surge to another 11-year high, New York Fed survey shows

Americans' inflation fears skyrocketed again in March, with concerns over rising prices hitting the highest level in more than a decade, according to a key Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey published Monday.

The median expectation is that the inflation rate will be up 6.6% one year from now, topping an 11-year-high recorded in February, according to the New York Federal Reserve's Survey of Consumer Expectations, which dates back to 2013. Three years from now, consumers see inflation hitting 3.7% – down slightly from 3.8% the previous month and well below the peak of 4.2% recorded in late 2020.

"Median inflation uncertainty — or the uncertainty expressed regarding future inflation outcomes — increased at the short-term horizon, reaching a new series high," the survey said. "At the medium-term horizon, median inflation uncertainty remained unchanged at a series high.

"With consumers raising their expectations for inflation over the next year, they believe that things like gasoline, food, medical care, rent and college tuition will get more expensive for them to buy.

The report is based on a rotating panel of 1,300 households.