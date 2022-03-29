Stocks rise, oil slides, United Health’s $5.4B deal

Oil prices dropped about 7% to settle at their lowest level in more than a week

Oil prices dropped about 7% to settle at their lowest level in more than a week, as a worsening COVID-19 outbreak in China threatened to hurt energy demand. Hopes for progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine helped ease some concerns over risks to energy supplies.

West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery dropped about 7% to settle at $103.63 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. May Brent crude, the global benchmark, sank 6.8% to end at $106.96 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.

"Global markets seem to be a bit nervous about the effectiveness of China's zero-tolerance policy toward Covid and the potential for more demand and supply chain disruptions as we might be only dealing with the tip of the iceberg," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, in a note to clients.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates' energy minister doubled down Monday on an oil alliance with Russia that's helped buoy crude prices to their highest in years as Moscow's war on Ukraine rattles markets and sends energy and commodity prices soaring.

The minister said Russia, with its 10 million barrels of oil a day, is an important member of the global OPEC+ energy alliance."And leaving the politics aside, that volume is needed today," Suhail al-Mazrouei said.

"Unless someone is willing to come and bring 10 million barrels, we don't see that someone can substitute Russia," he said.

Led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, the alliance has the capacity to increase oil output and bring down crude prices that have soared past $100 a barrel.