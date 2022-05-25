Stocks choppy, oil higher, Gas remains at $4.60: LIVE UPDATES
FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
incoming update…
The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. barely rose Wednesday to $4.599, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price on Tuesday was $4.598. The price of diesel actually slipped a bit to $5.544 from $5.549.
Oil prices traded higher Wednesday morning, boosted by tight supplies and ahead of the start of the U.S. summer driving season. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded above $110 a barrel. Brent crude futures were around $114 a barrel. Data from the U.S. government on stockpiles were expected on Wednesday.
Bitcoin was trading higher Wednesday morning around the $30,000 level. The cryptocurrency has gained in three of the past four days. Bitcoin remains off more than 23% month-to-date and down more than 36% year-to-date. Other cryptocurrencies were trading mixed. Ether was around $2,000 and Dogecoin was around 8 cents.
Live Coverage begins here