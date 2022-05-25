Expand / Collapse search
Stocks choppy, oil higher, Gas remains at $4.60: LIVE UPDATES

FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: Ken Martin and FOX Business Team

Gasoline at $4.60 per gallon

Gas prices (AAA)

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. barely rose Wednesday to $4.599, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price on Tuesday was $4.598.  The price of diesel actually slipped a bit to $5.544 from $5.549.

Posted by Ken Martin

Oil prices climb on prospects for tighter supply

Oil drilling (iStock)

Oil prices traded higher Wednesday morning, boosted by tight supplies and ahead of the start of the U.S. summer driving season. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded above $110 a barrel. Brent crude futures were around $114 a barrel. Data from the U.S. government on stockpiles were expected on Wednesday.

Posted by Ken Martin

Bitcoin adds to recent gains

Bitcoin was trading higher Wednesday morning around the $30,000 level. The cryptocurrency has gained in three of the past four days. Bitcoin remains off more than 23% month-to-date and down more than 36% year-to-date. Other cryptocurrencies were trading mixed. Ether was around $2,000 and Dogecoin was around 8 cents.

Posted by Ken Martin

