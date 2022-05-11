Expand / Collapse search
Stock futures rise, inflation report due, gas hits new high: LIVE UPDATES

FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: Ken Martin and FOX Business Team

Stock futures rise ahead of key inflation data

Stock traders ((Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP))

U.S. equity futures were trading higher Wednesday morning ahead of the release of a key report on inflation. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

April inflation report wildcard

Grocery shopping (iStock)

Has inflation peaked? That's the question at the top of most economists' minds ahead of the newest inflation data out Wednesday. Continue reading 

Posted by Ken Martin

Gasoline's new record

Gas prices (AAA)

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. rose to a record Wednesday morning to $4.404, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price on Tuesday was $4.374. 

Posted by Ken Martin

Oil prices react to looming EU ban on Russian oil

An oil rig drilling a well ( REUTERS/Ernest Scheyder)

Oil traded higher Wednesday morning, resuming an upward move following a 9% drop over the previous two sessions. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Bitcoin price stabilizes, Coinbase shares plunge

Bitcoin's price stabilized at around the $31,000 level. The cryptocurrency traded down for six straight days heading into Wednesday. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

