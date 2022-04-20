Expand / Collapse search
Netflix impacts stocks, oil gains, gasoline rises: LIVE UPDATES

FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: Ken Martin and FOX Business Team

4Posts
Stock futures lower, Netflix sinks, oil adds 1%

U.S. equity futures traded lower Wednesday morning, following Tuesday's rally led by technology stocks. Netflix sank 25% in premarket trading after the video streaming giant reported its first loss in worldwide subscribers in its history.  Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Oil prices rise 1% after falling in previous session

Oil prices gained Wednesday morning, rebounding from sharp losses in the previous session. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly data on Wednesday. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Bitcoin price trades around $41,000

Bitcoin heads into Wednesday following a two-day winning streak. The cryptocurrency is down more than 9% month-to-date and off more than 10% year-to-date. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Gasoline gains

The average price for a gallon of gasoline  in the U.S. moved higher on Wednesday to $4.114, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price on Tuesday was $4.101. The record high was $4.33, set on Friday March 11, 2022. 

Posted by Ken Martin

