Netflix impacts stocks, oil gains, gasoline rises: LIVE UPDATES
FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
incoming update…
U.S. equity futures traded lower Wednesday morning, following Tuesday's rally led by technology stocks. Netflix sank 25% in premarket trading after the video streaming giant reported its first loss in worldwide subscribers in its history. Continue reading
Oil prices gained Wednesday morning, rebounding from sharp losses in the previous session. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly data on Wednesday. Continue reading
Bitcoin heads into Wednesday following a two-day winning streak. The cryptocurrency is down more than 9% month-to-date and off more than 10% year-to-date. Continue reading
The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. moved higher on Wednesday to $4.114, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price on Tuesday was $4.101. The record high was $4.33, set on Friday March 11, 2022.
Live Coverage begins here