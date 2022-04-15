Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by  Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Live News
Last Update

Wall Street holiday, economic data due, gasoline little changed: LIVE UPDATES

FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: Ken Martin and FOX Business Team

4Posts
Back to Top

incoming update…

Markets will pause on Monday to mark Good Friday

Markets will pause on Monday to mark Good Friday

Wall Street sign (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

U.S. equity markets, as well as the bond market, will be closed on Friday. Futures markets will be closed as well, so no trading in equities or commodities such as oil or metals.

Posted by Ken Martin

Russia may have defaulted on its debt for first time in 100 years: Moody's

Russia may have defaulted on its debt for first time in 100 years: Moody's

Russian President Vladimir Putin (AP Newsroom)

Russia may have defaulted on foreign bonds for the first time since the years following the 1917 Bolshevik revolution. Russia tried to service the debt in rubles when it was mandated that payment be in dollars. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Bitcoin rebounds to $40,000 after decline

Bitcoin rebounds to $40,000 after decline

Illustration of Bitcoin ( Reuters Marketplace)

Bitcoin is back around $40,000, after dipping below that on Thursday. Bitcoin is down more than 12% month-to-date and off more than 13% year-to-date. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Gasoline price little changed

Gasoline price little changed

Gas prices (AAA)

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. ticked fractionally lower on Friday to $4.073, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price on Thursday was $4.074. The previous record high was $4.33, set on Friday March 11, 2022. 

Posted by Ken Martin

Live Coverage begins here