Wall Street holiday, economic data due, gasoline little changed: LIVE UPDATES
FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
incoming update…
U.S. equity markets, as well as the bond market, will be closed on Friday. Futures markets will be closed as well, so no trading in equities or commodities such as oil or metals.
Russia may have defaulted on foreign bonds for the first time since the years following the 1917 Bolshevik revolution. Russia tried to service the debt in rubles when it was mandated that payment be in dollars. Continue reading
Bitcoin is back around $40,000, after dipping below that on Thursday. Bitcoin is down more than 12% month-to-date and off more than 13% year-to-date. Continue reading
The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. ticked fractionally lower on Friday to $4.073, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price on Thursday was $4.074. The previous record high was $4.33, set on Friday March 11, 2022.
Live Coverage begins here