Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lifestyle

Broadway theaters extend mask mandate through May 31

Approximately 5.2 million people have attended Broadway shows during the 2021-2022 season.

close
Here are your FOX Business Flash top headlines for April 15. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for April 15

Here are your FOX Business Flash top headlines for April 15.

The owners and operators of New York City's 41 Broadway theaters will extend a mask mandate for audiences through at least May 31. 

"Since resuming performances last fall, over five million attendees have seen a Broadway show, and the safety and security of our cast, crew and audience has been our top priority," Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin said in a statement. "Our intention is that by maintaining strict audience masking through at least the month of May, we will continue that track record of safety for all."

PAMELA ANDERSON RECEIVED SUPPORT FORM HER SONS DURING HER BROADWAY DEBUT

While the Broadway League urges audience members to get vaccinated, they noted that many theaters will no longer require proof of vaccination after April 30. Customers should consult each show's website or point of purchase for information about proof of vaccination requirements. 

Image 1 of 2

People wearing protective face masks walk past the TKTS showtime kiosk for Broadway and off-Broadway shows in the Times Square area of Manhattan Sept. 14, 2021.   | Reuters Photos

Masking protocols for June and beyond will be announced next month. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

According to the league, Broadway generated approximately $28.3 million in gross ticket sales for the week ending April 10, bringing the season-to-date total gross to approximately $652.5 million. 

Broadway

Illuminated facades of Broadway theaters in Times Square. (iStock / iStock)

"The Music Man," which stars Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, led the week with $3,324,371 in gross ticket sales. Rounding out the rest of the top five were Hamilton with $2,224,849, Lion King with $1,874,337, Wicked with $1,866,191 and Moulin Rouge with $1,418,525.

Broadway

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster pose during the opening night of "The Music Man" at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City, Feb. 10, 2022.  (REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs / Reuters Photos)

Approximately 5.2 million people have attended Broadway shows during the 2021-2022 season. 