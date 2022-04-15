Broadway theaters extend mask mandate through May 31

The owners and operators of New York City's 41 Broadway theaters will extend a mask mandate for audiences through at least May 31.

"Since resuming performances last fall, over five million attendees have seen a Broadway show, and the safety and security of our cast, crew and audience has been our top priority," Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin said in a statement. "Our intention is that by maintaining strict audience masking through at least the month of May, we will continue that track record of safety for all."

PAMELA ANDERSON RECEIVED SUPPORT FORM HER SONS DURING HER BROADWAY DEBUT

While the Broadway League urges audience members to get vaccinated, they noted that many theaters will no longer require proof of vaccination after April 30. Customers should consult each show's website or point of purchase for information about proof of vaccination requirements.

Image 1 of 2

Masking protocols for June and beyond will be announced next month.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

According to the league, Broadway generated approximately $28.3 million in gross ticket sales for the week ending April 10, bringing the season-to-date total gross to approximately $652.5 million.

"The Music Man," which stars Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, led the week with $3,324,371 in gross ticket sales. Rounding out the rest of the top five were Hamilton with $2,224,849, Lion King with $1,874,337, Wicked with $1,866,191 and Moulin Rouge with $1,418,525.

Approximately 5.2 million people have attended Broadway shows during the 2021-2022 season.