Stocks gain, oil choppy, jobless claims due: LIVE UPDATES

FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: Ken Martin and FOX Business Team

5Posts
Russian stocks gain as Moscow Exchange resumes trading

Moscow Exchange (REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov)

Russia reopened its stock market for an abbreviated session on Thursday nearly one month after shares plunged and the exchange was shut down following the invasion of Ukraine. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Oil prices choppy in rollercoaster week

Phillips 66 Refinery ( REUTERS/Bing Guan)

Oil futures turned higher early Thursday morning, after trading lower during the overnight session. Both contracts have posted steep gains this week. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Bitcoin trades around $43,000

Bitcoin was trading around $43,000 on Thursday morning, after being down in three of the past four days. The cryptocurrency is up more than 1% month-to-date, but down more than 8% year-to-date. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Gas prices trickle lower

Gas prices (AAA)

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. was little changed on Thursday at $4.236, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price on Wednesday was $4.237. 

The previous record high was $4.33, set on Friday March 11, 2022. 

Posted by Ken Martin

Live Coverage begins here