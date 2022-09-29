STOCKS MARKET NEWS: Futures fall, GDP revision, jobless reports due

Final GDP reading likely to confirm US economy entered a recession in the spring

Did the U.S. economy actually slide into a recession in the first half of the year? New data that will be released by the government on Thursday morning could shed light on the pivotal question.

The Commerce Department is set to post the third and final estimate for second-quarter gross domestic product at 8:30 a.m., along with updated growth figures for the past five years — a process it performs annually.

GDP, the broadest measure of goods and services produced in the nation, officially shrank at a 1.6% annualized pace in the three-month period from January to March and declined a 0.6% pace between April and June, meeting the criteria for a so-called technical recession.

Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expect the updated data on Thursday to be unchanged and show that growth did, in fact, shrink at a 0.6% pace in the spring.

