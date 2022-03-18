Stocks slide, oil rises, Fed's Bullard on rate hike: LIVE UPDATES
FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
incoming update…
President of the St. Louis Federal Reserve disagreed with the size of this week's 25 basis point interest rate hike.
"In my view, raising the target range to 0.50% to 0.75% and implementing a plan for reducing the size of the Fed’s balance sheet would have been more appropriate actions" he said Friday in a statement. "The combination of strong real economic performance and unexpectedly high inflation means that the Committee’s policy rate is currently far too low to prudently manage the U.S. macroeconomic situation."
The major futures indexes suggested a decline of 0.6% when trading begins on Wall Street.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed $1.23 or 1.2%, to $104.30 a barrel, adding to an 8% jump on Thursday. Brent crude was up $1 to $107.57.
U.S. equity futures were trading lower early Friday after Wall Street extended a rally into a third day and oil prices pushed higher, surpassing $105 per barrel. Continue reading
Oil prices moved into the final trading day of the week extending a rally. It marks the third volatile week of trade as there was slim progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Continue reading
Bitcoin is trading above $40,000 after a day that saw its three-day winning steak snapped. The cryptocurrency is off more than 2% month-to-date and down 12% year-to-date. Continue reading
The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. slipped on Friday to $4.274 according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price on Thursday was $4.289. The previous record was $4.33, set on Friday March 11, 2022.
Live Coverage begins here