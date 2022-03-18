Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Bitcoin

Bitcoin hovers around $40,000 after winning streak snapped

Bitcoin is off more than 2% month-to-date and down 12% year-to-date.

close
Coin Stories podcast host joins 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast' to discuss economic strategies involving crypto currency as interest rates continue to rise. video

Ukraine trying to 'spur regulations' of crypto assets: Natalie Brunell

Coin Stories podcast host joins 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast' to discuss economic strategies involving crypto currency as interest rates continue to rise.

Bitcoin is trading above $40,000 after a day that saw its three-day winning steak snapped.

The cryptocurrency is off more than 2% month-to-date and down 12% year-to-date.

The European Union's securities, banking and insurance watchdogs issued a warning about cryptocurrencies this week.

Consumers risk losing all their money invested in cryptoassets and could fall prey to scams, the European watchdogs warned in a joint statement Thursday, according to Reuters.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Consumers face the very real possibility of losing all their invested money if they buy these assets," the three EU authorities said in a statement.

EU authorities have ratcheted up direct warnings to consumers about cryptoassets.

Bitcoin illustration (iStock / iStock)

The warning is that consumers have no protections or recourse to compensation under existing EU financial services law.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX BUSINESS' REAL-TIME CRYPTOCURRENCY PRICING DATA 

Regulators say consumers are not aware of the risks.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks while meeting with business leaders and governors in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.  (Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Consumers should be alert to the risks of misleading advertisements, including via social media and influencers. Consumers should be particularly wary of promised fast or high returns, especially those that look too good to be true," the statement said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Regulators say that consumers should also be aware about the high energy consumption needed for producing some cryptoassets and its environmental impact.