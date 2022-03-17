Oil adds to gains on lack of progress in Russia-Ukraine talks

Oil prices moved into the final trading day of the week extending a rally.

It marks the third volatile week of trade as there was slim progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

This volatility is raising concerns about a prolonged disruption to oil supply, according to Reuters.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed $2.96, or 2.9%, to $106.00 a barrel, adding to an 8% jump on Thursday.

Brent crude futures jumped $2.77, or 2.6%, to $109.41 a barrel, after surging nearly 9% on Thursday in the largest percentage gain since mid-2020.

Even with the rebound, both benchmark prices were set to end the week down about 4%. Prices have dropped from 14-year highs hit nearly two weeks ago.

Prices have been on a rollercoaster ride due to the supply crunch from sanctions on Russia, stuttering nuclear talks with Iran, dwindling oil stockpiles and worries about a surge of COVID-19 cases in China, according to Reuters.