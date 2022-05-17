Musk sets condition for Twitter sale, gas at new record high, oil, stocks higher

Symbol Price Change %Change TSLA $724.37 -45.22 -5.88% TWTR $37.39 -3.33 -8.18%

Tesla CEO Elon Musk set a key condition for his pending $44 billion purchase of Twitter to go through: transparency on the number of fake or spam accounts.

Musk tweeted, "20% fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be *much* higher. My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate."

"Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5%," the Tesla CEO added. "This deal cannot move forward until he does."

Musk had responded to an article from Teslarati, which claimed that he may be seeking a better deal to acquire Twitter.