Stock Market News: Key inflation data, oil earnings, Fed's SVB report

First Republic shares gain on hopes of rescue deal

Symbol Price Change %Change FRC $6.19 0.50 8.79

Shares of First Republic gained 11% in premarket trading on Friday after a report that U.S. officials are coordinating urgent talks to rescue the regional lender as private-sector efforts led by the bank's advisers have yet to reach a deal.

The government's involvement is helping bring more parties, including banks and private equity firms, to the negotiating table, one of the sources told Reuters.

Wall Street banks have been trying to find a solution for the beleaguered lender following last month's collapse of two regional lenders that prompted some of the biggest U.S. banks to deposit $30 billion at First Republic.

"The potential worst-case scenario stemming from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank appears to have been averted," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management in a note.