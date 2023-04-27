STOCK MARKET UPDATES: GDP falls short, Facebook jumps, Amazon earnings

US economy grew 1.1% in first quarter signaling slowdown

The U.S. economy rose 1.1% in the first quarter, falling short of estimates, in a sign that a slowdown is underway.

It is also a big pullback from the fourth quarter's 2.6% rise and the third quarter's 3.2% increase, according to the final estimate from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The read may present a conundrum for the Federal Reserve and Chairman Jerome Powell, who frequently touts being data dependent, heading into next week’s May meeting.

Goods for March rose 3.2%, the first increase in three months, blowing past expectations of just 0.7% growth. However, March retail sales data released last week indicated the consumer has dialed back spending, falling 1%, excluding autos, sales slipped 0.8%. More current data, consumer confidence, as tracked by the Conference Board, slipped to a 9-month low in April.