Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Live News
Last Update

STOCK MARKET UPDATES: GDP falls short, Facebook jumps, Amazon earnings

The U.S. economy grew less than expected according to first quarter GDP upping the chances of a recession. Still, stocks are rising after Facebook’s strong results, investors will also digest results from Southwest and American Airlines, as well as Caterpillar and Amazon after the bell. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: FOX Business, Reuters and Associated Press

6Posts
Back to Top

incoming update…

Breaking News

Gap joins layoff parade

SymbolPriceChange%Change
GPS$9.34-0.09-0.95

Gap, owner of Old Navy and Banana Republic, confirmed it will cut 1,800 workers in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In March, the retailer said "it planned to take actions to further simplify and optimize its operating model and structure, including actions such as increasing spans of control and decreasing management layers to improve quality and speed of decision making, as well as creating a consistent organizational structure across all four brands focused on elevating its product and customer experience."

The cuts, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, will impact "headquartered and upper field workforce", the filing detailed.

Posted by FOX Business

Facebook delivers

Meta Platforms Inc.
$
209.40

Facebook parent Meta saw shares jump 11% in pre-market trading after the social media giant reported its first sales rise in about a year. Revenues hit $28.6 billion a 3% rise and ahead of expectations.

Posted by FOX Business

US economy grew 1.1% in first quarter signaling slowdown

US economy grew 1.1% in first quarter signaling slowdown

Employees working at a manufacturing facility

The U.S. economy  rose 1.1% in the first quarter, falling short of estimates, in a sign that a slowdown is underway. 

It is also a big pullback from the fourth quarter's 2.6% rise and the third quarter's 3.2% increase, according to the final estimate from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.  

The read may present a conundrum for the Federal Reserve and Chairman Jerome Powell, who frequently touts being data dependent, heading into next week’s May meeting. 

Goods for March rose 3.2%, the first increase in three months, blowing past expectations of just 0.7% growth. However, March retail sales data released last week indicated the consumer has dialed back spending, falling 1%, excluding autos, sales slipped 0.8%. More current data, consumer confidence, as tracked by the Conference Board, slipped to a 9-month low in April. 

Posted by FOX Business

Live Coverage begins here