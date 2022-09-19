STOCK MARKET NEWS: US stocks lower as investors await Fed news, gas, diesel, oil, crypto lower
Markets lower as investors brace for expected Fed hike later in week. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
Cryptocurrency prices for Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin were all lower early Wednesday.
At approximately 4:30 a.m. ET, Bitcoin was trading at more than $18,477 (-4.78%), or lower by more than $925. For the week, Bitcoin was trading lower by nearly 11%. For the month, the cryptocurrency was almost 16.5%.
Ethereum was trading at approximately $1,300 (-2.33%), or lower by nearly $31. For the week, Ethereum was trading lower by nearly 24.5%. For the month, it was trading lower by approximately 28%.
Dogecoin was trading at $0.056449 (-1.77%), or lower by approximately $0.001019. For the week, Dogecoin was lower by nearly 10%. For the month, the crypto was lower by nearly 23.3%.
The average price of a gallon of gasoline dropped slightly to $3.677 early Monday morning. The price on Sunday was $3.678, according to AAA. Saturday's price was $3.682.
Gas has been on the decline since hitting a high of $5.016 on June 14, nearly 14 weeks ago. One week ago, the nationwide average for a gallon of gasoline was $3.716. A month ago, that same gallon of gasoline was $3.918. One year ago, a gallon of gasoline sold for $3.193.
Diesel's price early Monday morning was $4.95. On Sunday, the price was $4.96 per gallon.
One week ago, the nationwide average for a gallon of diesel was $5.011. A month ago, that same gallon of diesel was $4.99. One year ago, a gallon of diesel sold for $3.304.
Stubborn inflation continues to bring pain as it chips away at consumers' buying power, but the impact could be more far-reaching as the high cost of living upends Americans' plans for their golden years, one expert warns.
Dr. David Phelps argues in his latest book, "Inflation: The Silent Retirement Killer," that decades of unchecked government spending coupled with the actions of the Federal Reserve made today's inflation inevitable and warns that investors must adjust and prepare for the long haul.
While the Labor Department's latest consumer price index shows the cost of everyday goods rose 8.3% year-over-year in August, Phelps told FOX Business the actual hit to Americans' wallets is likely twice that. What's worse, he says, is that he sees inflation sticking around because with federal spending run amok, there is little the central bank can do to rein it in.
Phelps predicted the inflation surge last fall when he began writing his book, saying he read the tea leaves as the government continued to print trillions of dollars to fight the pandemic with programs like unemployment benefits "on steroids," stimulus payments, and the long-extended pause on student loan payments. But he says the writing was already on the wall that inflation would balloon – COVID spending just accelerated it.
"Even pre-COVID we had years and years of increasing budget deficits and national debt – it's just been stacking, stacking, stacking," Phelps said. "The government being able to kick the can down the road was going to break."
Still, never-ending "pandemic" perks like student loan forgiveness continues to fuel inflation further, with no end in sight.
Phelps expects the U.S. economy to be anemic for the next decade or so, which he says changes the picture for many of the people relying entirely on a 401(k), a model which relies on the conventional idea that the economy is always going to grow.
People thought they were going to have this nest egg that, by financial metrics, would be enough," he says. "So I think the wake-up call is to understand it's not going to be the same. We are in a different time altogether today… they're going to need probably more than they thought they were going to need, which is not good."
Now, he says, people need to protect themselves, and warns that fixed income streams like annuities will not be able to produce the lifestyle needs of people who will depend on them years down the road.
U.S. stocks were lower Monday as investors braced for another expected rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve later this week.
On Friday, a stark warning from FedEx about rapidly worsening trends in the economy gave investors more to worry about. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%, while the Nasdaq lost almost 1%. The Dow lost almost half a percent.
The S&P 500 fell 0.7% to 3,873.33. It’s now down 18.7% so far this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.5% to 30,822.42 and the Nasdaq slid 0.9% to 11,448.40.
Makers of household goods, which are typically considered less risky investments, held up better than the rest of the market. Campbell Soup rose 1.3%.
Higher interest rates tend to weigh on stocks, especially the pricier technology sector.
Technology stocks within the S&P 500 are down more than 26% for the year and communications companies have shed more than 34%. They are the worst performing sectors within the benchmark index so far this year.
The housing sector is also hurting as interest rates rise. Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates climbed above 6% this week for the first time since the housing crash of 2008. The higher rates could make an already tight housing market even more expensive for homebuyers.
Reports this week from the government showed that prices for just about everything but gas are still rising, the job market is still red-hot and consumers continue to spend, all of which give ammunition to Fed officials who say the economy can tolerate more rate hikes.
Markets have been on edge because of stubbornly high inflation and the increases in interest rates being used to fight it. The fear is that the Fed and other central banks might overshoot their policy targets, triggering a recession. Most economists forecast that the Fed will jack up its primary lending rate another three-quarters of a point when the central bank’s leaders meet this week.
“Fact is, hawkish expectations built on the ‘hot under the hood' U.S. inflation print means that markets have good reason to be braced for headwinds amid prospects of higher (for longer) rates; and arguably ‘higher for longer' USD (dollar) as well," Vishnu Varathan of Mizuho Bank said in a commentary.
The S&P 500 sank 4.8% for the week, with much of the loss coming from a 4.3% rout on Tuesday following a surprisingly hot report on inflation. All the major indexes have now posted losses four out of the past five weeks.
Meanwhile, in Asia on Monday, Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1.1% to 18,558.18 while the Shanghai Composite index shed 0.6% to 3,106.57. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.1% lower, to 6,732.20. In Seoul, the Kospi sank 1.2% to 2,355.31. J
apan's central bank meets Wednesday and Thursday amid rising pressure to counter a sharp decline in the yen, which is trading near 145 to the dollar after sharp increases in the value of the greenback. That has raised costs for businesses and consumers, who must pay more for imports of oil, gas and other necessities.
However the Bank of Japan has held firm so far in maintaining an ultralow benchmark rate of minus 0.1% in hopes of stimulating investment and spending.
Oil prices dipped on Monday as fears of a global recession caused concerns that fuel demand growth will slow, though supply worries ahead of the European Union embargo on Russian oil in December limited declines.
Brent crude futures for November settlement fell 46 cents, or 0.5%, to $90.89 a barrel by 0701 GMT.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for October delivery was at $84.46 a barrel, down 65 cents, or 0.8%. The October WTI contract expires on Tuesday and the more active November contract as at $84.12, down 64 cents.
Both contracts climbed more than $1 earlier on Monday. Last week, oil futures slid more than 1% on concerns that another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserves could slow global growth. Despite fears of dampening fuel demand, ongoing supply concerns capped price declines.
"The market still has the start of European sanctions on Russian oil hanging over it. As supply is disrupted in early December, the market is unlikely to see any quick response from U.S. producers," ANZ analysts said Monday.
Easing COVID-19 restrictions in China could also provide some optimism, the analysts said. China has started easing COVID curbs in Chengdu, a southwestern city of more than 21 million people, which has helped to soothe concerns about demand in the world's No. 2 energy consumer.
China's gasoline and diesel exports also rebounded, easing high local inventories, after Beijing issued fresh quotas.
Meanwhile, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation's (KPC) chief executive said on Sunday its customers still demand the same volumes with no change. The Gulf state currently produces more than 2.8 million barrels per day of oil in accordance with its OPEC quota, he said.
Oil loading and exporting operations from Iraq's Basrah oil terminal are back to their normal rates on Saturday, Basrah Oil Company said, a day after being halted due to a spillage which has now been contained.
In Nigeria, Shell's 200,000 barrels per day Bonga deep water storage and offloading vessel is scheduled for maintenance in October, a spokesperson said on Sunday.
