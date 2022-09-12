STOCK MARKET NEWS: US markets higher, oil, gas, diesel lower, Americans getting used to inflation
US markets higher as investors await inflation reports. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
Cryptocurrency prices were mixed early Monday, with Bitcoin and Dogecoin higher and Ethereum trending lower.
At approximately 4:45 a.m. ET, Bitcoin was trading at more than $22,260 (+2.17%), or higher by about $487.
For the week, Bitcoin was trading higher by more than 9%. For the month, the cryptocurrency was lower by 9%.
Ethereum was trading at approximately $1,75 (-0.46%), or lower by $8.20.
For the week, Ethereum was trading higher by more than 12%. For the month, it was trading lower by more than 6.2%.
Dogecoin was trading at $0.064103 (+0.47%), or higher by approximately $0.000302. For the week, Dogecoin was higher by more than 0.9%. For the month, the crypto was lower by nearly 10%.
The average price of a gallon of gasoline Monday was $3.716. On Sunday, the price was $3.718, according to AAA. Saturday's price was $3.724.
Gas has been on the decline since hitting a high of $5.016 on June 14, nearly 13 weeks ago. A week ago, the nationwide average price for a gallon of gasoline was $3.786. A month ago, that same gallon of gasoline cost $3.978. A year ago, a gallon of gasoline cost $3.175.
Analysts and traders say wholesale gasoline prices are expected to keep falling in coming months as U.S. refiners overproduce fuel to try to rebuild low stocks of diesel and heating oil.
The price of a gallon of diesel Monday cost $5.011. On Sunday, the price was $5.013 per gallon.
A week ago, the nationwide average price for a gallon of diesel sold for $5.068. A month ago, that same gallon of diesel cost $5.06. A year ago, a gallon of diesel cost $3.295.
A Washington Post story by economy reporter Abha Bhattarai said Americans are getting used to inflation and "learning to deal with" it.
This runs contrary to various indicators, including a Gallup poll which found that 56% of Americans said inflation is causing hardship.
"After months of gloom, Americans are finally starting to feel better about the economy and more resigned to inflation," Bhattarai wrote. "Americans are making small changes — buying meat in bulk, for example, or shifting more of their shopping to discount chains — suggesting that many families are learning to deal with higher prices," she continued.
Following similar talking points as the White House, Bhattarai emphasized gas coming down from a record high of $5, saying the "25 percent drop in costs has been substantial for many Americans."
"Overall inflation, meanwhile, has eased slightly — prices remained flat in July, though they’re still up 8.5 percent from a year ago — as a result of aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve," she wrote.
The article detailed the account of Nils Haaland, a man in Omaha who said "soaring prices for fuel and food this summer forced him and his wife to stop dining out, postpone summer travel and buy less meat."
"Although prices are still relatively high, he says he feels less worried that inflation will continue to spiral out of control," The Post reported.
This is not the first mainstream media article geared at lowering the American public's expectations regarding their standard of living due to inflation.
Last year, Bloomberg published an article titled "For Americans Shocked by Inflation, Argentines Have Some Advice" which detailed ways in which Americans should modify their behavior and lower their expectations in order to cope with inflation.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|I:DJI
|$32,151.71
|377.19
|1.19
|SP500
|$4,067.36
|61.18
|1.53
|I:COMP
|$12,112.31
|250.18
|2.11
U.S. stocks were moving higher early Monday morning as inflation will weigh on investors this week with the release of the August consumer and producer price indices.
In addition to inflation data, investors will also weigh reports on retail sales, jobless claims, regional manufacturing, industrial production and consumer sentiment.
On Friday, the S&P 500 closed 1.5% higher at 4,067.36, its third straight increase, and ended with a 3.7% gain for the week. That makes it the benchmark index's best week going back to July. Big gains for technology companies pushed the Nasdaq composite to a 2.1% gain, at 12,112.31. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2% to 32,151.71. Both indexes also notched their first weekly gain in four weeks.
Smaller company stocks also notched solid gains. The Russell 2000 index jumped 1.9% to 1,882.85.
Those gains punctuated a holiday-shortened week of trading on Wall Street during which the market regained some of the ground it lost after a mid-August slump that wiped away the much of the gains from a mid-summer rally.
All 11 industry sectors in the benchmark S&P 500 rose, though makers of household goods and utilities, which are typically considered less risky investments, lagged the market. U.S. crude oil prices rose 3.9%, helping push up energy sector stocks. Exxon Mobil rose 1.7%.
The Federal Reserve is in the spotlight as investors they try to figure out whether the U.S. central bank's plan to cool the hottest inflation in four decades will work or possibly tip an already slowing economy into a recession.
Stocks spent July and part of August gaining ground on hopes that the Fed would ease up on its interest rate hikes, but slumped over the last few weeks as it became clear the central bank remained resolute in raising rates.
The central bank has already raised rates four times this year and markets expect it to deliver another jumbo-sized increase of three-quarters of a percentage point at its next meeting in two weeks. Fed officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, have all reaffirmed the central bank's determination in raising rates until inflation is under control.
Meanwhile, shares climbed Monday in Asia after last week’s strong close on Wall Street snapped a three-week losing streak.
Many regional markets were closed for holidays, while Tokyo and Sydney advanced.
Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 1.2% to 28,542.11 and the S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney was up 1% at 6,963.00. Taiwan's benchmark gained 1.5%. Markets in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were closed for holidays.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|USO
|$71.10
|3.01
|4.42
|CVX
|$159.97
|4.02
|2.58
|XOM
|$96.50
|1.59
|1.68
Oil prices fell on Monday with the global fuel demand outlook overshadowed by COVID-19 restrictions in China and the potential for further interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe.
Brent crude futures dropped $1.01, or 1.1%, to $91.83 a barrel by 0630 GMT, after settling 4.1% higher on Friday.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down $1.13 at $85.66 a barrel, or 1.3%, after a 3.9% gain in the previous session.
Prices were little changed last week as gains from a nominal supply cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, were offset by ongoing lockdowns in China, the world's top crude importer.
China's oil demand could contract for the first time in two decades this year as Beijing's zero-COVID policy keeps people at home during holidays and reduces fuel consumption.
"The lingering presence of headwinds from China's renewed virus restrictions and further moderation in global economic activities could still draw some reservations over a more sustained upside," said Jun Rong Yeap, market strategist at IG. "The overall negatives seem to outweigh the positives," said Yeap, adding the $85 mark for Brent crude prices could be in sight.
Meanwhile, the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve are prepared to increase interest rates further to tackle inflation, which could lift the value of U.S. dollar against currencies and make dollar-denominated oil more expensive for investors.
The G7 will implement a price cap on Russian oil to limit Russia's lucrative oil export revenue following its invasion of Ukraine in February and plans to take measures to ensure that the oil could still flow to emerging nations. Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine "a special operation."
Live Coverage begins here