STOCK MARKET NEWS: US stocks higher, WH concedes high inflation, gas, diesel fall, oil prices jump

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin all showing modest gains early Monday

Cryptocurrency prices for Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin were modestly higher early Monday morning.

At approximately 4 a.m. ET, Bitcoin was trading at about $22,250 (+6.9%), or higher by more than $1,430.

For the week, Bitcoin was trading lower by 0.13%. For the month, it was trading higher by 1.84%.

Ethereum was trading at approximately $1,460 (+8.38%), or higher by more than $110.

For both the week and month, Ethereum was making significant gains, trading higher by more than 15.3% for the week and nearly 24.3% for the month.

Dogecoin was trading at 0.066158 (+4.5%), or higher by approximately $0.003038. For the week, Dogecoin was lower by nearly 6%. For the month, the crypto was higher by more than 11%.