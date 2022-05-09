China keeping inflation at bay, US stocks lower, gas prices nationwide approaching new record

China keeping inflation at bay

As inflation soars around the world, the world’s second-largest economy has kept it at bay.

Consumer prices in China increased just 1.5% in March from a year earlier, after rising 0.9% in 2021 from the year before.

By contrast, the U.S. annual inflation rate was 8.5% in March and 7.5% in 2021, the steepest since 1982. In the eurozone, annual inflation reached a record 7.5% in April. Some 71% of 109 emerging and developing economies experienced 5% or higher inflation in 2021, twice as large as at the end of 2020, the World Bank says.

Although Chinese inflation is expected to tick up a bit more when fresh data is released this week, most economists believe it won’t surpass the government’s full-year target of around 3% in 2022.

Partly that is because consumer demand, an important source of U.S. inflation, is extremely weak in China right now. It is also because China uses aggressive tactics, including price controls and protectionist trade actions, to keep imported inflation from flowing through to consumers.

Analysts say while those strategies have helped China in the short run, they have long-term costs, and would be hard to replicate in more market-oriented economies.