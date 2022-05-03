Biden admin allocated $3B for EV battery production, oil down, gas prices, stocks higher

Bitcoin attempting comeback after dropping nearly 5% overnight

Bitcoin was attempting a comeback Tuesday morning after dropping around 5% overnight.

Overall, cryptocurrency was mixed early Tuesday, with Bitcoin trading at approximately $38,605 (-0.54%), ethereum trading at approximately $2,850 (+0.49%) and Dogecoin trading at 13.13 cents per coin, higher by 0.22%, according to Coindesk.

A leading online brokerage firm is diving head-first into the world of cryptocurrencies and the rapidly expanding business of crypto trading, FOX Business has learned.

Firstrade Securities, a New York based commission-free trading firm, has become the first major institutional brokerage to add crypto trading to its platform, offering 37 tokens in total, including industry giants like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano to smaller, up-and-coming players like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

The move comes at a time when institutional firms are starting to transition away from traditional securities on behalf of investors looking to diversify their portfolios, taking a chance on the future of crypto and adding some of the hottest names in the industry to their balance sheets.