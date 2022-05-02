Truckers feeling diesel pinch, stocks, gas prices higher, April bad month for stocks

Cryptocurrency mixed; Bitcoin down 2.74% last week, lower by 17% for April

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were mixed early Monday morning.

Bitcoin was down 2.74% last week and for April, the cryptocurrency was down approximately 17%.

Early Monday, Bitcoin stood at approximately $38,920, up 2.38%, while Ethereum was trading at approximately $2,850 (+3%) and Dogecoin traded at 13.21 cents per coin, -0.26%, according to Coindesk.

The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that Wall Street has a message for its many clients that have been eager to invest in cryptocurrencies: OK, OK, we hear you.

The largest U.S. banks, securities firms and custodians, many of whom once greeted the emergence of digital assets with skepticism, are now showcasing their forays into the market.

"It’s a moment in time when the traditional industry has woken up and more broadly accepted this is happening," said Walt Lukken, president and chief executive of the Futures Industry Association, a large trade group for the derivatives markets.

Their recent conversion, industry executives said, has less to do with any epiphany about crypto’s utility than it does a simple reality: They don’t want to lose the business to rivals.