Musk buys Twitter, Bezos suggests China benefits, stocks whipsawing, gold rebounds

Symbol Price Change %Change TWTR $51.70 +2.77 +5.66% TSLA $998.02 -7.03 -0.70% AMZN $2,921.48 +34.48 +1.19%

Amazon founder and former CEO Jeff Bezos on Monday mulled whether China has gained leverage over what happens on Twitter now that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has secured a $44 billion deal with the social media company.

"Interesting question. Did the Chinese government just gain a bit of leverage of the town square?" Bezos tweeted in response to a New York Times reporter who noted Tesla’s reliance on China for its large market and lithium batteries.

The "town square" presumably refers to Musk’s tweet after securing the deal with Twitter: "Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.

Bezos’ commentary on Tesla’s relationship with China is peculiar given a Reuters investigation in December that found Amazon had capitulated to demands from China to continue doing business and grow the company there.