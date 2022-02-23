Expand / Collapse search
Stock market today, bitcoin prices bounce, Russia-Ukraine tensions: LIVE UPDATES

FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: FOX Business Team

Stocks plunge more than 1.3% in broad selloff as Ukraine tensions escalate

SymbolPriceChange%Change
I:DJI$33,131.76-464.85-1.38%
I:COMP$13,037.49-344.03-2.57%
SP500$4,225.50-79.26-1.84%

Stocks were slammed Wednesday following Ukraine's declaration of a state of emergency, with the S&P 500 falling further into correction territory and the Dow closing less than 15 points from correction level.

Posted by FOX Business Team

Biden announces sanctions against Nord Stream 2 owner, reversing 2021 decision

U.S. President Biden speaks during a virtual event in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (Photographer: Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

President Biden  announced that he will be imposing sanctions on the owner of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline connecting Russia and Germany, in response to Russian actions in Ukraine.

The move reverses a May 2021 decision to waive sanctions on the project, which was heavily criticized by Republicans. The sanctions will affect Nord Stream 2 AG and its CEO Matthis Warnig.

In a statement issued from the White House Wednesday afternoon, Biden referenced Germany’s recent announcement that it would halt the pipeline’s certification and thanked Chancellor Olaf Scholz for his cooperation in "holding Russia accountable" for its aggression.

Posted by FOX Business Team

Stocks extend losses, fall to session lows

SymbolPriceChange%Change
I:DJI$33,215.27-381.34-1.14%
I:COMP$13,120.87-260.64-1.95%
SP500$4,242.39-62.37-1.45%

Stocks tumbled to levels not seen in at least seven months, as Ukraine's declared state of emergency drives fears of war with Russia.

Posted by FOX Business Team

Wall Street "unimpressed" with Biden's sanctions against Russia so far

Posted by FOX Business Team

Escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis could help the Fed engineer a soft landing

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2021, file photo, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Powell says the tangled supply chains and shortages that have bedeviled the U.S. economy since this summer have gotten worse and will likely keep inflation elevated well into next year. (Sarah Silbiger/Pool Photo via AP, File)

The rapidly escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia have cast fresh uncertainty on the Federal Reserve's policy outlook and could force central bank officials to take a more nimble approach as they begin raising interest rates for the first time in three years.

"Overly restrictive monetary policy could result in an outright policy error especially if the business cycle continues to deteriorate," JPMorgan Chase strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas wrote in an analyst note to clients this week. "At the same time, the Russia/Ukraine crisis could force a reassessment of the Fed tightening path resulting in central banks turning less hawkish, while policymakers may consider additional fiscal stimulus."

Posted by FOX Business Team
Developing Story

Stocks fall as Ukraine declares state of emergency

Stock Market Check

Ukraine has officially declared a 30-day state of emergency and is urging its citizens in Russia to flee as Kyiv prepares for a potential invasion by Russian forces. Ukraine has been hit by massive cyber attack per reports spooking investors and sending stocks lower.

Posted by FOX Business Team

Stocks open higher as investors monitor Russia-Ukraine tensions

SymbolPriceChange%Change
I:DJI$33,562.83-33.78-0.10%
SP500$4,305.06+0.30+0.01%
I:COMP$13,373.63-7.89-0.06%

U.S. stocks opened in the green on Wednesday as investors continue to monitor the situation between Russia and the Ukraine.

Posted by FOX Business Team

Lowe's raises full-year forecast as home improvement demand holds steady

A Lowe's employee assists a customer at a local store.

U.S. home improvement chain Lowe's Cos Inc lifted its full-year sales and profit forecast on Wednesday, as home improvement retailers benefit from resilient demand for tools and building materials.

Lowe's shares, which fell nearly 4% on Tuesday following the profit margin warning from larger rival Home Depot, rose 2.6% in premarket trading.

The surge in spending on do-it-yourself home projects seen during the early stages of the pandemic has so far held up better than feared even as restrictions ease, while builders and handymen are upgrading their toolkits to complete a backlog of delayed projects.

Posted by Ken Martin

Stock futures attempt rebound as traders examine sanctions on Russia

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (AP Photo)

U.S. equity futures attempted to rebound Wednesday morning from the prior session's plunge on anxiety over Russian President Vladimir Putin's authorization to send soldiers into eastern Ukraine. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Bitcoin price remains volatile trading above $38,000

Bitcoin & Gold (iStock)

Investors continued to monitor the escalating tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border. 

In a rare move Tuesday, while stocks fell drastically, bitcoin  and other crypto bucked the trend and actually gained, although trading bounced between gains and losses during overnight hours. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

S&P 500’s correction could deepen if Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

Youth Groups Protest Ukraine Intervention With Human Chain At Russian Embassy (Getty)

An armed clash between Ukraine and Russia, coupled with punishing sanctions for Moscow, could push U.S. stocks toward another major loss, according to Goldman Sachs economists.

The S&P 500 entered correction territory Tuesday, down 10% from its last peak, as investors weighed the conflict and fresh U.S. and U.K. sanctions on Russia. For the year, it's down over 9%.  Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Live Coverage begins here