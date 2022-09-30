STOCK MARKET NEWS: Futures rebound, Nike shares fall, income & spending on tap
The S&P 500 is set to lose about 8% in September as oil heads for the first winning week in the last five. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
U.S. equity futures were trading higher Friday morning, rebounding after the S&P 500 hit its lowest level in almost two years.
The major futures indexes suggest a gain of 0.8% when trading begins on Wall Street.
Oil prices were trading higher Friday morning, heading for the first weekly gain in five weeks.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded around $81.00 a barrel.
Brent crude futures traded around $88.00 a barrel.
Both Brent and WTI are on track to rise by about 3% for the week.
The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury, or the difference between its market price and the payout if held to maturity, was at 3.71% on Friday.
Traders will be watching a slew of economic data including income and spending, the PCE price index, Chicago purchasing and consumer sentiment.
In Asia, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo fell 1.8%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.3% and China's Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6% after surveys of manufacturers showed factory production, new export orders and manufacturing employment declined in September.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell to 3,640.47. putting it on track to end September with an 8% loss for the month.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.5% to 29,225.61 and the Nasdaq composite lost 2.8% to 10,737.51.
It's been an abysmal year for the U.S. stock market, but some experts say that it's the perfect time to for investors to buy the dip.
In an analyst note obtained by FOX Business, Wells Fargo analysts said the market has likely dropped enough to account for what comes next in the economy and that the worst has surfaced already, making it an opportune time to buy.
"Seek to take advantage of this correction and any further downside that may occur by incrementally putting cash to work," the analysts, led by senior global market strategist Scott Wren, wrote.
Toyota Motor on Friday lowered its October production target by about 50,000 to about 750,000 vehicles due to a shortage of chips.
The Japanese automaker said its 9.7 million vehicle production target for the current financial year through March 2023 has not changed, according to Reuters.
Toyota said last week, it planned to produce about 800,000 vehicles worldwide in October, about 100,000 short of its average monthly production plan, due to semiconductor shortages.
Nike shares are down 9% in premarket trading after the company said inventories rose 44% to $9.7 billion in the latest quarter, and higher discounts and freight costs squeezed profit margins.
Nike reported revenue of $12.7 billion, up 4% compared with a year earlier. Earnings fell 22% to $1.5 billion — largely in line with analysts’ expectations.
Selling and administrative expense increased 10% to $3.9 billion.
The athletic apparel maker posted revenue of $12.69 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.33 billion.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the U.S. continues to gain.
Friday's price rose to $3.797, up from Thursday's $3.782 a gallon, according to AAA.
The price started rising again a little over a week ago, after declining for nearly 100 days in a row during the summer driving season.
That makes it nine straight days of increases. The average price a week ago was $3.689.
Diesel's price is at $4.876 a gallon.
Oil prices were little changed Friday morning, while heading for their first weekly gain in five weeks.
Supporting oil this week was a weaker U.S. dollar and the possibility that OPEC+ may agree to cut crude output at its October meeting.
Both Brent and WTI are on track to rise by about 3% for the week, their first weekly rise since August, after hitting nine-month lows earlier in the week.
For all of September, Brent is set to drop by 8.4%, down for a fourth month. WTI is set to fall by 9.3% in September, also its fourth monthly decline.
Bitcoin was trading around $19,000, after falling in three of the last four days.
For the week, Bitcoin has gained less than 1%.
The cryptocurrency is down more than 3% for the month and more than 57% year-to-date.
Ethereum was trading around $1,300, after gaining 0.7% in the last week.
Dogecoin was trading at 6 cents, after gaining more than 1% in the past week.
