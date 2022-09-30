STOCK MARKET NEWS: Futures rebound, Nike shares fall, income & spending on tap

Stock futures trading higher to end the week

U.S. equity futures were trading higher Friday morning, rebounding after the S&P 500 hit its lowest level in almost two years.

The major futures indexes suggest a gain of 0.8% when trading begins on Wall Street.

Oil prices were trading higher Friday morning, heading for the first weekly gain in five weeks.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded around $81.00 a barrel.

Brent crude futures traded around $88.00 a barrel.

Both Brent and WTI are on track to rise by about 3% for the week.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury, or the difference between its market price and the payout if held to maturity, was at 3.71% on Friday.

Traders will be watching a slew of economic data including income and spending, the PCE price index, Chicago purchasing and consumer sentiment.

In Asia, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo fell 1.8%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.3% and China's Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6% after surveys of manufacturers showed factory production, new export orders and manufacturing employment declined in September.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell to 3,640.47. putting it on track to end September with an 8% loss for the month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.5% to 29,225.61 and the Nasdaq composite lost 2.8% to 10,737.51.