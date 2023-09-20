Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ -  New Privacy Policy

Live News
Last Update

Market News: Fed decision, Powell Q&A, stock reaction

Investors are tuned into the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates and the latest view from policymakers on the economy and the fight against inflation. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: FOX Business Team

3Posts
Back to Top

incoming update…

Fed's forecast

Fed watchers are most interested in what policymakers disclose about future rate hikes as well as their fresh economic projections for the U.S. economy.

Posted by FOX Business Team

Live Coverage begins here