STOCK MARKET NEWS: Railroad agreement, futures rise, Disney could shakeup streaming services
Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P look to recover after early September slump, prices continue to surge as Biden administration battles inflation. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, stocks, commodities, acquisitions and businesses on the move.
incoming update…
It looks like what would have been a crippling strike by workers at freight railroads has been avoided.
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh sent out a tweet early Thursday morning indicating that a tentative agreement had been reached.
"Following more than 20 consecutive hours of negotiations, the rail companies and union negotiators came to a tentative agreement that balances the needs of workers, businesses, and our nation’s economy."
During marathon negotiations early Thursday morning, talks were taking place with three remaining unions.
The White House released a statement applauding the tentative agreement calling it "an important win for our economy and the American people."
The statement continued, "It is a win for tens of thousands of rail workers who worked tirelessly through the pandemic to ensure that America's families and communities got delivers of what have kept us going during these difficult years."
President Biden thanked the unions and rail companies for reaching an agreement.
U.S. equity futures were trading higher Thursday morning, after the Labor Department announced that a tentative agreement had been reached to avoid what would have been a crippling railroad worker strike.
The major futures indexes suggest a a gain of 0.2% when trading begins on Wall Street.
Oil prices remained steady on Thursday as the market balanced weak demand with supply disruption ahead of a potential rail stoppage in the United States.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude traded around $87.00.
Brent crude futures were around $93.00 a barrel.
Early Thursday morning, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh announced via Twitter that a tentative deal had been reached.
Traders will have a heavy load of economic data to sift through, ranging from retail sales, jobless claims and industrial production among others.
In Asia, China's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged. The Shanghai Composite index lost 1.2%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.4%.
Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.2%.
Trading was tentative in New York on Wednesday, a day after the market’s worst drop in two years was set off by fears that higher interest rates could cause a recession.
A report on inflation at the wholesale level showed prices are still rising rapidly, with pressures building underneath the surface, even if overall inflation slowed.
The S&P 500 added 0.3% to 3,946.01, while the Dow inched 0.1% higher, to 31,135.09. The Nasdaq gained 0.7% to 11,719.68.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury was 3.44% Thursday morning.
AIG Inc's life insurance and retirement division Corebridge Financial Inc raised $1.68 billion on Wednesday.
It is the biggest initial public offering so far this year.
AIG said it sold 80 million Corebridge shares at $21 per share, which was at the lower end of their indicated target range of $21 to $24 per share.
The IPO values Corebridge at $13.6 billion.
All proceeds of the IPO will go to AIG and the new company is not raising new capital, according to an earlier filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Corebridge's share sale could help shake the IPO market out of its hibernation. Russia's invasion of Ukraine and rampant inflation has made it hard for companies to press ahead with listings.
IPOs in the United States are on track for their worst year in over two decades, according to Dealogic. So far, companies have raised about $18 billion this year, compared to over $231 billion during the same period last year.
Reuters contributed to this post.
The average price of a gallon of gasoline slipped on Thursday to $3.698, according to AAA. Wednesday's price was $3.703. Gas has been on the decline since hitting a high of $5.016 on June 14.
Analysts and traders say wholesale gasoline prices are expected to keep falling in coming months as U.S. refiners overproduce fuel to try to rebuild low stocks of diesel and heating oil.
Diesel's price slipped to $4.989 per gallon.
Oil prices remained steady on Thursday as the market balanced weak demand with supply disruption ahead of a potential rail stoppage in the United States.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude traded around $88.00.
Brent crude futures were around $93.00 a barrel.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) said Wednesday it expects widespread switching from gas to oil for heating purposes, saying it will average 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) in October 2022 to March 2023 - double the level of a year ago.
But data released by the Energy Information Administration showed U.S. crude and distillate inventories rose more than expected in the most recent week, suggesting weaker fuel demand and putting a lid on oil prices.
Bitcoin was trading around $20,000, after down over the last two days.
For the week, Bitcoin has gained more than 4%. For the month, the cryptocurrency was down just over 1%, but down more than 56% year-to-date.
Ethereum was trading at $1.600 and was little changed over the past week.
Dogecoin was trading around 6 cents and was down 0.3% over the past week.
The next company that may combine all its streaming assets under on app could be The Walt Disney Co., if Chief Executive Bob Chapek gets his way.
During Wednesday's Goldman Sachs investor conference, Chapek said that "there’s a little bit of consumer friction" for streaming customers who want to shift between Disney’s family-focused and franchise content in Disney+ and the general entertainment content of Hulu or sports content on the ESPN+ app, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Viewers must toggle between different apps on their smartphones, televisions and other devices to watch content on each service.
Placing all three services under one umbrella in a single app would reduce that.
However, to do that Disney must take full ownership of Hulu, which is now one-third owned by Comcast Corp.’s NBCUniversal.
Under a 2019 agreement, Disney had the right to force a sale of Comcast’s stake at fair-market value, starting in 2024, with a floor valuation of $27.5 billion.
Chapek suggested a more modest payout could be pursued, though Comcast Chief Executive Brian Roberts seemed to disagree.
Speaking at the same conference, Roberts signaled Hulu would not come cheap and would seek market value for its minority stake.
Here's more on the story: Disney CEO may combine streaming assets, including Hulu in one app
The deadline to avert a freight railroad strike by Friday morning is fast approaching with three unions still talking. Negotiations have stretched on for at least 14 hours.
A Department of Labor spokesperson told Fox News that they "don't have any updates or sense of timing."
Of the 12 unions involved, one rejected a tentative deal, but agreed to delay a strike as talks with other unions continue.
Two have ratified agreements and three others remained at the bargaining table just days ahead of a strike deadline, threatening to intensify snarls in the nation's supply chain that have contributed to rising prices.
About 4,900 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 19 voted to reject the tentative agreement negotiated by IAM leadership with the railroads, the union said Wednesday. But the IAM agreed to delay any strike by its members until Sept. 29 to allow more time for negotiations and to allow other unions to vote.
For more on the story, click here: Talks continue to avert rail strike that could cripple supply chain
Apple CEO Tim Cook attended a private meeting with several House Republican leaders on Wednesday to discuss issues surrounding tech censorship, according to a source familiar with the meeting.
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Rep. Tim McClintock, R-Calif. were among those who attended the Capitol Hill meeting on Wednesday.
According to a source, the group discussed Big Tech censorship and what Republicans see as a bias against conservatives.
Issues surrounding China and privacy were also discussed.
Click here for more on the story: Republican House leaders meet with Apple CEO Tim Cook to discuss Big Tech censorship, China
Live Coverage begins here