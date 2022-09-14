Republican House leaders meet with Apple CEO Tim Cook to discuss Big Tech censorship, China

Apple CEO Tim Cook attended a private meeting with several House Republican leaders on Wednesday to discuss issues surrounding tech censorship, according to a source familiar with the meeting.

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Rep. Tim McClintock, R-Calif. were among those who attended the Capitol Hill meeting on Wednesday.

According to a source, the group discussed Big Tech censorship and what Republicans see as a bias against conservatives.

Issues surrounding China and privacy were also discussed.

The meeting comes as the tech giant continues to grapple over its relationship with China.

Apple made the decision in June to pull some parts of its product manufacturing out of China.

In its decision, Apple cited supply chain issues and manufacturing schedules that were unreliable.

FOX Business' Timothy Nerozzi contributed to this report.