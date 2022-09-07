STOCK MARKET NEWS: Futures steady, oil declines, Teamsters union backs Amazon workers

Stock futures point to rebound

U.S. equity futures turned positive Wednesday morning despite concerns about higher interest rates ahead.

The major futures indexes suggest a gain of 0.2% when the opening bell rings.

Oil traded turned higher on Wednesday despite COVID-19 curbs in China and further interest rate hikes raising concerns about demand.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures traded around $87.00 a barrel.

Brent crude futures traded around $93.00 a barrel after slipping 3% in the previous session.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences interest rates on mortgages and other loans was at 3.31% on Wednesday.

On the economic docket, the Fed releases the economic summaries from its district banks known as the Beige Book. Each Federal Reserve Bank gathers anecdotal information on current economic conditions in its District.

The Commerce Department is out with the U.S. trade balance for July. The monthly deficit in goods and services is expected to narrow sharply to $70.3 billion, the smallest since October.

Earnings reports today will include Casey’s General Stores, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and GameStop after the bell.

In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 0.7%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 0.8% and China's Shanghai Composite was little changed, inching up less than 0.1%.

Shares fell on Wall Street coming into a holiday-shortened week. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% and the Nasdaq lost 0.7%.