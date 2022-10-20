STOCK MARKET NEWS: Biden releases oil reserves, BMW investing in SC, huge Tesla quarterly report
President Joe Biden pushes EV battery grants in 12 states to boost production of electric vehicles. European Union holds energy summit. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
President Joe Biden is looking to ease the worries of voters concerned about the ongoing energy crisis ahead of November's midterm elections by releasing oil from the US reserves.
The decision will temporarily boost oil supply in the country, a move that is expected to result in lower gas prices just weeks before the crucial congressional elections.
High gasoline prices are a problem that continue to elude the president but his push Wednesday to release 15 million barrels from the U.S. strategic reserve show the White House hasn’t given up.
“They’re not falling fast enough,” Biden said at the White House. “Families are hurting. You’ve heard me say it before, but I get it.”
The president rejected that politics played a role in his latest action. However, gas prices and inflation continue to dominate top concerns of voters.
“It’s not politically motivated at all,” Biden told a group of reporters Wednesday.
Biden has consistently blamed high prices on Russia and the country's invasion of Ukraine — which started in Feb.
Any declines in gas prices — no matter their magnitude — the president attributes to his policies. Conversely, when gas prices were high, the White House said the president was not responsible.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
European Union leaders are kicking off a two-day summit to discuss the ongoing energy crisis and other energy alternatives as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War continues to impede energy supplies. The war has sent energy costs around the world skyrocketing.
The leaders are also expected to discuss if and how their countries could impose a gas price cap to contain the energy crisis.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to address the 27 international leaders via video conference from Kyiv.
He will likely repeat his calls for the international community to help Ukraine survive through the winter. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Thursday Zelenskyy should not have to worry about losing energy.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Cryptocurrency prices for Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin were all higher early Thursday.
At approximately 5:15 a.m. ET, Bitcoin was trading at nearly $19,134 (+0.12%), or higher by $22.
For the week, Bitcoin was trading lower by nearly 0.17%. For the month, the cryptocurrency was lower by nearly 2.25%.
Ethereum was trading at approximately $1,291.7 (+0.85%), or lower by more than $10.90.
For the week, Ethereum was trading lower by almost 1%. For the month, however, it was trading lower by approximately 7.2%.
Dogecoin was trading at $0.059768 (+2.02%), or higher by approximately $0.001185.
For the week, Dogecoin was lower by nearly 2.1%. For the month, the crypto was lower by more than 0.25%.
The average price of a gallon of gasoline nationwide fell to $3.836 early Thursday morning, AAA reported.
The nationwide price for a gallon of regular gasoline on Wednesday was $3.854.
A week ago, gasoline sold for $3.913 per gallon. A month ago, that same gallon of gasoline nationwide was $3.674. A year ago, gasoline sold for $3.357 nationwide.
Gas hit an all-time high of $5.016 on June 14, approximately 18 weeks ago.
Meanwhile, diesel's price rose for the fourth straight day to $5.336. Early Wednesday morning, the price was $5.324. On Tuesday, a gallon of diesel cost $5.304.
A week ago, diesel sold for $5.189 per gallon. A month ago, that same gallon of diesel nationwide sold for $4.936. A year ago, diesel was selling for $3.569 per gallon nationwide.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|I:DJI
|$30,423.81
|-99.99
|-0.33
|SP500
|$3,695.16
|-24.82
|-0.67
|I:COMP
|$10,680.51
|-91.89
|-0.85
U.S. stocks were trading lower early Thursday after investors pulled back and reviewed quarterly earnings reports.
In addition, Treasury yields climbed to multiyear highs, tempting traders with higher returns on relatively low-risk investments.
Early gains faded fast Wednesday. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% to close at 3,695.16, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.3% to 30,423.81. The Nasdaq composite ended 0.9% lower, at 10,680.51. Small companies fell more than the rest of the market, sending the Russell 2000 index 1.7% lower to 1,725.76.
Stocks were coming off of two days of gains, but trading has been unsteady throughout. Netflix soared 13% and United Airlines rose 5% after releasing their quarterly results, while others, including Abbott Laboratories and M&T Bank, sank.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, climbed to 4.13%, its highest level since June 2008. It was at 4.02% late Tuesday.
The yield on the two-year Treasury, which tends to track expectations for future Federal Reserve action, rose to 4.54% from 4.43%.
A sharp move in the three-month Treasury may have helped put traders in a selling mood. The yield briefly hit 4.01% before inching back to 3.98%. Should the three-month Treasury yield rise above that of the 10-year Treasury, what’s known as an inversion, that would be a strong warning that the economy could be headed for a recession.
The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates to temper high prices. Those increases are meant to make borrowing more difficult and slow economic growth in an effort to tame inflation, but the strategy risks stalling the already slowing U.S. economy.
Homebuilder Lennar fell 6% and home-improvement retailer Lowe’s slid 4.8% following a report showing that construction on new homes declined more than expected in September.
Meanwhile, Asian shares were mostly lower on Thursday after Japan reported a 14th straight month of monthly trade deficits due to high prices for oil and other commodities and a weakening yen.
Japan's trade deficit was a record high for the first half of the year, though it fell slightly from the month before and was smaller than analysts had forecast.
The Finance Ministry said Thursday that imports rose nearly 46% from the same month a year ago on the back of rising oil and gas costs. Imports have grown for 20 months straight on-year.
The dollar has gained strength versus currencies worldwide as inflation and recession concerns prompt investors to look for relatively stable investments.
The yen is now trading at 32-year lows against the dollar, changing hands at 149.93 Japanese yen early Thursday, up from 149.81 yen a day earlier. The euro slipped to 97.59 cents from 97.73 cents.
In share trading, Tokyo’s Nikkei fell 0.9% to 27,006.96, recovering some lost ground, while the Kospi in Seoul declined 0.9% to 2,216.49. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng shed 1.6% to 16,254.32. The Shanghai Composite index was flat at 3,044.77 and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gave up 1% to 6,730.70.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|USO
|$70.04
|1.34
|1.95
|CVX
|$168.00
|5.28
|3.24
|XOM
|$103.79
|2.99
|2.97
Oil prices gained around $1 on Thursday as investor sentiment rose on news that China is considering a cut in the duration of quarantine for inbound visitors.
Brent crude futures for December settlement rose 80 cents, or 0.9%, to $93.21 a barrel at 0610 GMT.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery (WTI) , which expires on Thursday, rose $1.29, or 1.5%, to $86.84 per barrel.
The WTI contract for December delivery was last up 1.4%, or $1.16 cents, at $85.68 a barrel.
"The market is bouncing on that quarantine news and by extension a flickering light at the end of the zero-Covid policy tunnel," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, adding that this is "the first positive sign we have seen out of China on the COVID front."
China, the world's largest crude importer, has stuck to strict COVID-19 curbs this year, weighing heavily on business and economic activity which lowers demand for fuel.
Bloomberg News reported Thursday China is considering cutting the quarantine period for inbound visitors to seven days from 10 days, citing people familiar with the matter. The report said officials are targeting a cut in the quarantine period to two days in a hotel and then five days at home, but there is no clarity yet on how the new restrictions would apply to foreigners and other visitors without a residence in China.
Oil prices have seen support from a looming European Union ban on Russian crude and oil products, as well as the output cut from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers including Russia, known as OPEC+.
The OPEC+ agreed on a production cut of 2 million barrels per day in early October - but analysts expect a smaller decline in actual output of about 1 million barrels per day due to under-production in countries such as Iran, Venezuela and Nigeria.
Separately, U.S. President Joe Biden announced a plan on Wednesday to sell off the rest of his release from the nation's emergency oil reserve by year's end, or 15 million barrels of oil, and begin refilling the stockpile as he tries to dampen high gasoline prices ahead of midterm elections on Nov. 8.
However, the release is "too small to impact the market," said Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar in a Thursday note, estimating it would increase global oil supplies by just 0.04 million barrels per day.
"EU sanctions on Russian oil imports will likely become the focus of the oil market in coming weeks... We expect Brent oil futures to average $100 per barrel in Q4 2022 on the back of supply disruption from the EU sanctions," Dhar added.
Meanwhile, global demand for fuel remains uncertain. U.S. economic activity expanded modestly in recent weeks, although it was flat in some regions and declined in a couple of others, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday in a report that showed firms growing more pessimistic about the outlook.
A growing number of influential Wall Street executives and business titans have sounded the alarm over the state of the U.S. economy.
Relentless inflation combined with the most hawkish Federal Reserve in decades have raised the specter of a recession, according to some of the most prominent CEOs in the country.
The U.S. central bank has embarked on one of the fastest monetary tightening paths in decades as it seeks to wrestle consumer prices that are still running near a 40-year high back to 2%.
In a troubling development, however, the Fed's rate hikes have thus far failed to tame inflation: the government reported last week that the consumer price index soared 8.2% in September from the previous year, faster than expected. Even more concerning, core prices – which exclude more volatile measurements of food and gas – jumped 6.6%, the fastest since 1982.
The chorus of ominous warnings is likely unwelcome news for President Joe Biden, who has repeatedly maintained that the U.S. will avoid a recession and that any downturn will be "very slight" as he seeks to assuage voter fears about the state of the economy ahead of the pivotal midterm elections.
In early August, Elon Musk became one of the first prominent CEOs to issue a dour economic outlook: the Tesla and SpaceX executive said he estimated that the U.S. was "past peak inflation" and likely to see a "relatively mild recession" that lasts for about 18 months.
Read more on the story by clicking here: These business titans are sounding the alarm over the US economy
Five Russian nationals and two oil traders for Venezuela were charged this week in a wide-ranging scheme to obtain military equipment from the United States and smuggle Venezuelan oil to Russia and China, according to an indictment unsealed Wednesday in federal court.
The defendants allegedly used Nord-Deutsche Industrieanlagenbau GmbH (NDA GmbH) as a front company to purchase advanced semiconductors and microprocessors that have been used in various Russian weapons, including fighter jets, missile systems and ammunition.
"As alleged, the defendants were criminal enablers for oligarchs, orchestrating a complex scheme to unlawfully obtain U.S. military technology and Venezuelan sanctioned oil through a myriad of transactions involving shell companies and cryptocurrency," Breon Peace, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Their efforts undermined security, economic stability and rule of law around the world."
Click here to read more on the story: Five Russians charged in global scheme to smuggle equipment from US for Russia's military
