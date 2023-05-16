Stock Market News: Home Depot slides, Buffett’s bank buy, Tesla meeting

Buffett buys Capital One, sheds other banks

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway purchased 9.9 million shares of Capital One Financial Corp. and dropped its stakes in the Bank of New York Mellon and U.S. Bancorp, according to a regulatory filing.

The Capital One stake would be worth $954 million, based on the closing price on March 31.

Symbol Price Change %Change COF $91.28 2.16 2.42

Meanwhile, Buffett's company was a net seller of stocks in the last quarter, buying $2.87 billion and selling $13.28 billion as it devoted resources elsewhere, including $8.2 billion to boost its stake in truck stop operator Pilot Travel Centers to 80% from 38.6%.