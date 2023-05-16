Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Live News
Last Update

Stock Market News: Home Depot slides, Buffett’s bank buy, Tesla meeting

Investors took a cautious tone after Home Depot disappoints and retail sales rose less than expected last month, this as debt ceiling talks are set to resume. Also, on tap the CEO of OpenAI will be on Capitol Hill and Elon Musk will preside over the automaker’s annual meeting. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: FOX Business Team

5Posts
Back to Top

incoming update…

Buffett buys Capital One, sheds other banks

Buffett buys Capital One, sheds other banks

Christopher Goodney/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway purchased 9.9 million shares of Capital One Financial Corp. and dropped its stakes in the Bank of New York Mellon and U.S. Bancorp, according to a regulatory filing.

The Capital One stake would be worth $954 million, based on the closing price on March 31.

SymbolPriceChange%Change
COF$91.282.162.42

Meanwhile, Buffett's company was a net seller of stocks in the last quarter, buying $2.87 billion and selling $13.28 billion as it devoted resources elsewhere, including $8.2 billion to boost its stake in truck stop operator Pilot Travel Centers to 80% from 38.6%.

Posted by FOX Business Team

Home Depot shares sink

Home Depot shares sink

Home Depot, Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The Home Depot Inc.
$
288.54

Home Depot sales fell as the retailer faces more headwinds from a slowing housing market.

Sales: -4.2% to $37.3B

Comp Sales: -4.5%

U.S. Sales: -4.6%

Posted by FOX Business Team

Tesla Annual Meeting on Tap

Tesla Inc.
$
166.35

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, days after naming a Twitter's new CEO Linda Yaccarino, will host his annual shareholders meeting in Texas. Investors are hoping to get more color on whether Musk will re-focus on the electric vehicle maker.

Posted by FOX Business Team

Live Coverage begins here