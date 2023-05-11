Stock Market News: Disney, PacWest shares fall, inflation eases, debt ceiling looms

Dow, S&P 500 end low dragged down by Disney, regional banks

Symbol Price Change %Change SP500 $4,130.62 -7.02 -0.17

The Dow and the S&P 500 ended lower on Thursday, dragged down by Walt Disney Co, which reported weaker subscriber growth, and declines in regional bank and energy stocks.

Lifting the Nasdaq, shares of Alphabet Inc rose, a day after Google rolled out more artificial intelligence products to take on competition from Microsoft Corp. Microsoft shares fell and were among the biggest negative influences on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

PacWest Bancorp shares dropped after it reported its deposits fell 9.5% last week and that it had posted more collateral to the U.S. Federal Reserve to boost its liquidity.

Other regional bank shares fell as well, as the news renewed worries about the industry's health following the recent collapse of three regional lenders.