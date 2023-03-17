STOCK MARKET NEWS: Stocks rise, First Republic and Credit Suisse get help, FedEx raises forecast

First Republic Bank gets $30B in deposits from big banks

Symbol Price Change %Change FRC $34.28 3.12 10.01

First Republic Bank has received $30 billion in deposits from several big banks, the banks said in a statement on Thursday, as part of a rescue package for the lender.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp, Wells Fargo & Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley and others are involved in the rescue, according to the statement.

A round of financing on Sunday raised through JPMorgan Chase & Co, gave First Republic access to a total of $70 billion in funds, but failed to calm investors as worries of a contagion deepened in the wake of two large-scale collapses in the banking industry.

The rescue effort was initiated by banks but had strong backing and encouragement from the government, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.