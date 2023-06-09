Stock Market News: Tesla shares jump, Target downgraded again, S&P’s new bull market
The S&P 500 is in a new bull market, more troubles for Target as the retailer gets another downgrade, Tesla’s winning streak continues as the stock pushes higher and all eyes are on the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week as investors handicap a potential pause to the rate hike cycle. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
Target shares got a third downgrade as Wall Street worries the retailer is seeing a slowdown in sales as consumers pull back. This on top of the woke merchandising controversy that continues to swirl.
Bud Light parent Anheuser-Busch won't see the controversy over its transgender marketing push end until it takes some concrete steps, according to one former AB executive.
