Stock Market News: SEC sues Coinbase, Apple shares slip, JPMorgan CEO on Capitol Hill
Stocks seek direction as investors await Federal Reserve meeting, Coinbase shares sink after SEC sues the crypto exchange, Apple’s stock pulls back from all-time high after sweeping product unveil and JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon on Capitol Hill. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|COIN
|$58.70
|-5.84
|-9.05
Coinbase shares tumbled along with some cryptocurrencies after the Securites and Exchange Commission disclosed it is suing the crypto exchange.
“Coinbase has never registered with the SEC as a broker, national securities exchange, or clearing agency, thus evading the disclosure regime that Congress has established for our securities markets. All the while, Coinbase has earned billions of dollars in revenues by, among other things, collecting transaction fees from investors whom Coinbase has deprived of the disclosures and protections that registration entails and thus exposed to significant risk.”
After hitting an all-time high on Monday, Apple shares retreated as investors weigh the sweeping product unveil at the WWDC including the highly anticipated VR headset that retails for $3,499.
Individuals continue to leave high tax and high crime states for sunnier pastures as the 'Great Migration' continues.
