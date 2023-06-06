Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Live News
Last Update

Stock Market News: SEC sues Coinbase, Apple shares slip, JPMorgan CEO on Capitol Hill

Stocks seek direction as investors await Federal Reserve meeting, Coinbase shares sink after SEC sues the crypto exchange, Apple’s stock pulls back from all-time high after sweeping product unveil and JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon on Capitol Hill. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: FOX Business Team

3Posts
Back to Top

incoming update…

Breaking News
Pinned

SEC sues Coinbase

SymbolPriceChange%Change
COIN $58.70-5.84-9.05

Coinbase shares tumbled along with some cryptocurrencies after the Securites and Exchange Commission disclosed it is suing the crypto exchange.

“Coinbase has never registered with the SEC as a broker, national securities exchange, or clearing agency, thus evading the disclosure regime that Congress has established for our securities markets. All the while, Coinbase has earned billions of dollars in revenues by, among other things, collecting transaction fees from investors whom Coinbase has deprived of the disclosures and protections that registration entails and thus exposed to significant risk.”

Posted by FOX Business Team

Live Coverage begins here