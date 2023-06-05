Stock Market News: Oil spikes, Apple shares hit all-time high, Target downgrade
Oil prices jump after Saudi Arabia leads OPEC+ price cut, Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers keynote at WWDC, Target shares face second downgrade in week. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
As national crime rates soar, Walgreen's is making an aggressive move in Chicago to combat theives.
The S&P 500 is close to exiting the bear market it entered about one-year ago but one Wall Street firm is raising a warning flag.
Apple CEO Tim Cook will kickoff the tech giant's Worldwide Developers Conference today at 1pm ET from Cupertino, CA. Cook is expected to unveil a highly anticipated VR headset and give clearer guidance on its AI strategy.
This as shares hit an all-time high Monday.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|USO
|$64.15
|1.60
|2.56
|XOM
|$105.76
|2.40
|2.32
|CVX
|$156.26
|4.10
|2.69
|COP
|$102.35
|2.82
|2.83
Oil jumped nearly 3% trading above $73 per barrel after Saudi Arabia led a 1 million plus production cut. The move may drive prices at the pump higher.
Walmart unveiled its AI strategy being implemented at its Supercenters across the nation.
