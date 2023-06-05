Expand / Collapse search
Stock Market News: Oil spikes, Apple shares hit all-time high, Target downgrade

Oil prices jump after Saudi Arabia leads OPEC+ price cut, Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers keynote at WWDC, Target shares face second downgrade in week. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Apple WWDC

Apple Inc.
$
180.95

Apple CEO Tim Cook will kickoff the tech giant's Worldwide Developers Conference today at 1pm ET from Cupertino, CA. Cook is expected to unveil a highly anticipated VR headset and give clearer guidance on its AI strategy.

This as shares hit an all-time high Monday.

Oil spikes

SymbolPriceChange%Change
USO$64.151.602.56
XOM$105.762.402.32
CVX$156.264.102.69
COP$102.352.822.83

Oil jumped nearly 3% trading above $73 per barrel after Saudi Arabia led a 1 million plus production cut. The move may drive prices at the pump higher.

