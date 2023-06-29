Stock Market News: Regional banks rally, Rite Aid plummets, travel debacle continues in Northeast
Markets have shown renewed optimism after regional banks passed the Federal Reserve's annual stress test. Initial jobless claims cools as economy remains resilient to the Federal Reserve's interest rate hiking campaign. Electric vehicle rollout continues to put pressure on limited resources. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|MSFT
|$333.75
|-2.10
|-0.63
|ATVI
|$83.42
|-0.18
|-0.22
The fate of what could be the priciest merger in tech industry history will soon be in the hands of a federal judge who must decide whether to stop Microsoft from closing its deal to buy video game company Activision Blizzard.
Federal antitrust enforcers have sued to block the $69 billion acquisition they say will harm competition between Microsoft and gaming industry competitors such as Sony and Nintendo.
But Microsoft has largely had the upper hand in the 5-day San Francisco federal court hearing that ends Thursday, calling in its CEO Satya Nadella and other executives, including longtime Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick, to testify in favor of the merger.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|BRK.B
|$335.92
|1.77
|0.53
Billionaire Warren Buffett's company keeps buying shares of Occidental Petroleum, and Berkshire Hathaway now controls more than 25% of the oil producer.
A new filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission shows Berkshire bought another 2.1 million Occidental shares this week worth $123 million.
And Buffett may not be done buying because the price of Occidental stock is still right around where he bought shares this week even after a modest 43-cent bump Thursday morning to trade at $57.89.
Often, investors rush into a stock after Berkshire discloses a purchase, but their enthusiasm may be tempered in this case because Buffett told shareholders that he has no plans to buy the entire company.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|SP500
|$4,382.63
|5.77
|0.13
Wall Street is shaky as investors consider the upsides and downsides of the latest signals that the U.S. economy remains resilient.
The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged early Thursday. The Dow was up 91 points, and the Nasdaq was down 0.1%. Yields jumped after data showed the U.S. economy grew much faster in the first three months of the year than estimated.
Fewer workers also applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected. On one hand, the data are a positive for investors because it suggests a growing economy can support corporate profits. On the other, it could also mean higher interest rates.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|NSC
|$223.34
|0.09
|0.04
Norfolk Southern’s CEO has spoken often of safety and better service since he took the job over a year ago, but it’s safety that has dominated discussions after one of his trains derailed and caught fire in February in Ohio.
Alan Shaw has said his plans include adding more detectors to spot mechanical problems and has hailed cooperation with unions. But labor leaders remain skeptical.
Shaw has told The Associated Press in an interview of details on his plans for the railroad. He says, “I need all 20,000 voices at Norfolk Southern pushing for safety. And that’s what you’re going to see.”
Applications for unemployment benefits fell significantly last week after it appeared claims had reached a modestly elevated level in recent weeks.
U.S. applications for jobless claims fell by 26,000 to 239,000 for the week ending June 24, the Labor Department reported Thursday.
Economists were expecting the elevated claims numbers to continue above 260,000, where they had settled the past three weeks.
The four-week moving average of claims, which evens out some of the weekly fluctuations, rose by 1,500 to 257,500. Jobless claims applications are seen as representative of the number of layoffs in a given week.
Showing surprising resilience in the face of higher interest rates, the U.S. economy grew at a 2% annual pace from January through March as consumers spent at the fastest pace in nearly two years.
The revised figure from the Commerce Department sharply upgraded its assessment of first-quarter growth from its previous estimate of a 1.3% annual rate.
Despite the uptick, the government’s third and final report on January-March economic growth still marked a deceleration from the 2.6% annual rate from October through December and the 3.2% growth from July through September.
The economy has been slowed by the Federal Reserve’s aggressive drive to tame inflation through a series of interest rate hikes beginning early last year.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|SPCE
|$4.61
|-0.13
|-2.71
A team of Italian researchers will be taking a ride aboard Virgin Galactic's rocket-powered plane. They're scheduled to launch Thursday morning from Spaceport America in the New Mexico desert.
After that Virgin Galactic will be flying the first of hundreds of ticket holders, many who have been waiting years for their chance to experience a few minutes of weightlessness. Those commercial flights are expected to begin in August.
Thursday's flight is a research mission, with the Italian crew performing microgravity experiments. That includes measuring how the body and cognitive abilities are affected by microgravity.
