STOCK MARKET NEWS: 3M job cuts, Ticketmaster hearing, Amazon’s drug perk
3M, GE and J&J leading earnings, Ticketmaster to face the heat on Capitol Hill and Amazon adds drug perk for seniors. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
incoming update…
After bungling Taylor Swift's splashy tour, the online ticket sellers have some explaining to do before Congress.
U.S. stock futures are down across the board ahead of the opening bell on Tuesday as commodities rise.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures is down roughly 112 points, or 0.33%, while the S&P and Nasdaq futures are off approximately 0.32% and 0.48%, respectively.
Over the last five days, the Dow is now down around 2.33%, the S&P remains up around 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq is now roughly 2.42% higher during the same time.
In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude futures spiked 0.55% to $82.07 a barrel, as gold added 0.48% to $1,937.80 an ounce.
The new year is also bringing big tax changes to both small and large businesses.
Live Coverage begins here