STOCK MARKET NEWS: 3M job cuts, Ticketmaster hearing, Amazon’s drug perk

Futures at a glance

U.S. stock futures are down across the board ahead of the opening bell on Tuesday as commodities rise.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures is down roughly 112 points, or 0.33%, while the S&P and Nasdaq futures are off approximately 0.32% and 0.48%, respectively.

Over the last five days, the Dow is now down around 2.33%, the S&P remains up around 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq is now roughly 2.42% higher during the same time.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude futures spiked 0.55% to $82.07 a barrel, as gold added 0.48% to $1,937.80 an ounce.