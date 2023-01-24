Expand / Collapse search
STOCK MARKET NEWS: 3M job cuts, Ticketmaster hearing, Amazon’s drug perk

3M, GE and J&J leading earnings, Ticketmaster to face the heat on Capitol Hill and Amazon adds drug perk for seniors. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: FOX Business Team

Futures at a glance

Wall Street trader

U.S. stock futures are down across the board ahead of the opening bell on Tuesday as commodities rise.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures is down roughly 112 points, or 0.33%, while the S&P and Nasdaq futures are off approximately 0.32% and 0.48%, respectively.

Over the last five days, the Dow is now down around 2.33%, the S&P remains up around 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq is now roughly 2.42% higher during the same time.  

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude futures spiked 0.55% to $82.07 a barrel, as gold added 0.48% to $1,937.80 an ounce.

Posted by FOX Business Team

