STOCK MARKET NEWS: Microsoft’s ChatGPT deal, Spotify cuts workers, Salesforce activist action

Activist investor Elliott Management takes stake in Salesforce — sources

Symbol Price Change %Change CRM $156.55 5.30 3.50

Activist investor Elliott Management Corp has made a multi-billion dollar investment in cloud-based software firm Salesforce Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.

It is unclear what Elliott, one of the world's most prominent activist investors, is pushing for at Salesforce.

"We look forward to working constructively with Salesforce to realize the value befitting a company of its stature," Jesse Cohn, managing partner at Elliott, told Reuters.

Cohn, who has served on the boards of several technology companies including Twitter and eBay Inc, called Salesforce "one of the preeminent software companies in the world."

He added that he has "developed a deep respect for Marc Benioff and what he has built." Benioff co-founded the company and leads Salesforce jointly with Bret Taylor, who is expected to leave the company this month.

CNBC reported on Monday that activist investor Jeff Ubben's Inclusive Capital Partners also took a stake in Salesforce, however, the report did not reveal the size of the holding.

The hedge fund and Salesforce did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, and Elliott declined to comment.