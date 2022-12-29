STOCK MARKET NEWS: Southwest woes continue, Nasdaq jumps 2.6%, McDonald’s menu update

Price at the pump continues to rise

The price of gasoline has ticked higher for nearly a week.

The nationwide price for a gallon of gasoline bumped up on Thursday to $3.159, according to AAA.

The average price of a gallon of gasoline on Wednesday was $3.133.

GasBuddy, an app that provides real-time gas price information, released 2023 projections on Wednesday that suggest Americans should expect some relief at the pump at the start of next year.

Gas is expected to hover around an average low of $3 per gallon in January and February, when demand is seasonally low. However, moving into the spring and summer, prices may rise as high as $4 when drivers hit the roads and enjoy the pleasant weather.

A year ago, the price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.283.

One week ago, a gallon of gasoline cost $3.101. A month ago, that same gallon of gasoline cost $3.521.

Gas hit an all-time high of $5.016 on June 14.

Diesel has been rising, but remains below $5.00 per gallon to $4.677, but that is still a far cry from the $3.570 of a year ago.