STOCK MARKET NEWS: Storm shutters refineries, causes flight delays, stocks edge higher

Stocks finish higher but end the week with a loss

Stocks ended the day higher but finished lower for the week. Investors are weighing inflation data against the possibility of more aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Meanwhile, energy shares jumped on higher oil prices.

• The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.53%.

• The S&P 500 added 0.59%.

• The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.21%.

A Commerce Department report showed U.S. consumer spending barely rose in November, while inflation cooled further, but not enough to discourage the U.S. Federal Reserve from driving interest rates to higher levels next year.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, rose 0.1% last month after climbing 0.4% in October.

A benchmark survey showed U.S. consumers expect price pressures to moderate notably in the next year, with the one-year inflation outlook dropping to the lowest in 18 months in December.

Joe Quinlan Head of CIO Market Strategy at Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank also called Fed hawkishness "the big cloud on the horizon.""Today is more of a muted response to good data but still it's not all clear, mission accomplished," he said, adding that analyst earnings estimates for 2023 are likely too high.

Front Month Nymex Crude for February delivery lost 80 cents per barrel, or 1.02% to $77.49.Reuters contributed to this report.