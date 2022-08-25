STOCK MARKET NEWS: Futures rise, GDP revision, oil gains, Tesla split
Equity futures on the rise ahead of reports on growth and jobless claims. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
U.S. equity futures were trading higher ahead of key economic reports. The major futures indexes suggest a gain of 0.8% when the opening bell rings on Wall Street.
The Commerce Department will release its second estimate of 2Q GDP. The Refinitiv forecast is for a seasonally adjusted annual decline of 0.8%.
The Labor Department will release its tally of new claims for unemployment benefits for last week, indicating a tight jobs market that continues to cool. Expectations are for 253,000, up slightly from the previous week
The Federal Reserve’s annual economic symposium gets under way Thursday at a lodge in Grand Teton National Park. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will deliver a speech on Friday.
Salesforce shares are off 5% in premarket trading after the company cut its full-year revenue forecast to below market estimates
Snowflake shares are jumping 17% in premarket trading after the data-software company easily topped revenue expectations for its latest quarter.
In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 edged up 0.6%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged 3.6%, after trading was delayed earlier because of a storm. China's Shanghai Composite rose 0.9%.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 edged up 12.04 points, or 0.3%, to 4,140.77. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 59.64, or 0.2%, to 32,969.23, and the Nasdaq composite rose 50.23, or 0.4%, to 12,431.53.
The U.S. economy may or may not be in a recession, but economists broadly agree that a downturn is looming due to high inflation and higher interest rates.
The Commerce Department will release revised figures for second-quarter GDP Thursday morning, which are expected to show that the economy remained in a hole last quarter.
Shares of Tesla will begin trading under its 3-for-1 stock split.
Each stockholder of record as of Aug. 17 will receive a dividend of two additional shares of common stock for each held share.
The shares were to be distributed after the close of trading on Wednesday Aug. 24.
Oil prices rose on Thursday due to several concerns affecting supply. They include disruptions to Russian exports, the potential for major producers to cut output, and the partial shutdown of a U.S. refinery.
West Texas Intermediate crude traded around $96.00 a barrel. Brent crude was around $101.00 a barrel.
Both crude oil benchmark contracts touched three-week highs on Wednesday.
BP reported shutting some units its Whiting, Indiana, refinery after an electrical fire on Wednesday.
The average price of a gallon of gasoline slipped on Thursday to $3.878, according to AAA.
Wednesday's price was $3.883. The price dropped below $4 for the first time since March more than a week ago, when the price fell to $3.99.
Gas has been on the decline since hitting a high of $5.016 on June 14.
Diesel has gained for a second straight day at $4.989 per gallon.
Bitcoin was trading around $21,000, after rising in three of the last four days.
For the week, Bitcoin was trading lower by more than 8%. For the month, the cryptocurrency is down more than 8%.
Year-to-date, bitcoin is down more than 53%. Ethereum was trading around $1,700.
In the past week, Ethereum was trading down more than 9%. Dogecoin was trading at 6 cents, off 15% in the past week.
