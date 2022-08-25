STOCK MARKET NEWS: Futures rise, GDP revision, oil gains, Tesla split

Stock futures rise ahead of GDP, jobless data

U.S. equity futures were trading higher ahead of key economic reports. The major futures indexes suggest a gain of 0.8% when the opening bell rings on Wall Street.

Oil prices rose on Thursday due to several concerns affecting supply.

West Texas Intermediate crude traded around $96.00 a barrel. Brent crude was around $102.00 a barrel.

The Commerce Department will release its second estimate of 2Q GDP. The Refinitiv forecast is for a seasonally adjusted annual decline of 0.8%.

The Labor Department will release its tally of new claims for unemployment benefits for last week, indicating a tight jobs market that continues to cool. Expectations are for 253,000, up slightly from the previous week

The Federal Reserve’s annual economic symposium gets under way Thursday at a lodge in Grand Teton National Park. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will deliver a speech on Friday.

Salesforce shares are off 5% in premarket trading after the company cut its full-year revenue forecast to below market estimates

Snowflake shares are jumping 17% in premarket trading after the data-software company easily topped revenue expectations for its latest quarter.

In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 edged up 0.6%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged 3.6%, after trading was delayed earlier because of a storm. China's Shanghai Composite rose 0.9%.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 edged up 12.04 points, or 0.3%, to 4,140.77. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 59.64, or 0.2%, to 32,969.23, and the Nasdaq composite rose 50.23, or 0.4%, to 12,431.53.